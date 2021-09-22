Saul Alvarez and Caleb Plant fight at press conference (video)

At the official press conference of WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight champion Mexican Saul Alvarez and IBF belt holder Caleb Plant of the United States, a scuffle took place between boxers.

During the duel of gazes, Alvarez pushed away Plant, who returned and tried to hit his opponent. As a result, a scuffle ensued, in which representatives of both teams took part.

Alvarez posted a video of the fight on Twitter, accompanying the post with the words: “Don’t talk about my mom”… In seven hours, the video scored almost 1.5 million views.

https://twitter.com/Canelo/status/1440437702936072199

As a result of the scuffle, a scratch appeared on Plant’s face under his right eye.

https://twitter.com/ESPNmx/status/1440442834775986176

The American denied the words of Alvarez, saying that he did not offend the mother of his rival.

– You will never hear me talk about someone’s mother, children or wife. When men go to war, they leave women and children at home, he wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/SweetHandsPlant/status/1440517474500309000

On account of the 31-year-old Alvarez 59 fights, 56 wins (38 by knockout), 2 draws, 1 defeat.

29-year-old Plant in the professional ring had 21 fights, scoring 21 wins (12 by knockout).

The fight of the rivals will take place in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA) on November 6.