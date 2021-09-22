“Save the players in front of Malmo? The strongest will play with Wings “

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak talked about preparations for the matches with Wings of the Soviets and Malmo.

– Exactly one week later, the home game in the Champions League with Malmo. To what extent will you take this fact into account when preparing for Saturday’s meeting with Wings of the Soviets?

– Not at all taken into account. Now all thoughts are exclusively about the upcoming match. And all forces are directed at him.

– Given the number of injured, there is no desire to save someone on Saturday?

– No. The strongest will play.

– What can you say about the dynamics of recovery of the injured?

– Unfortunately, at this stage they will not join us in the general group yet. We are waiting for news on Slava Karavaev tomorrow. He will have an examination that will hopefully allow him to start working on the field. As for Serdar Azmun, it is not clear yet. There is no damage, but it works according to an individual program. Lovren begins to do the same. As for Ozdoev, he is, let’s say, the farthest from returning to the general group.

– Samara players won three victories in the last four rounds. What are their strengths?

– The team plays in a very organized manner. Good selection of players. They are quite young, but they already have experience of performing at a high level. And the beginning of the championship – perhaps they have not yet rolled into the season and there was not enough for those positions that needed strengthening. 1-2 players. Now the team is balanced, the roster is well-matched, the team is showing good performance and a good game in terms of quality. Let’s wait for an interesting game. Both they and we want to win at home. Everything will be decided on the football field.

– September 21 marked the 41st anniversary of the organized fan movement “Zenith”.

– First, I would like to congratulate you on this significant event. And, of course, thank you for the wonderful support they always provide in almost any circumstance. Personally, I always remember the match against Dynamo Minsk, when the game was played without spectators, but the fans supported us outside the stadium. The show that was organized before the home game against Fenerbahce. That is, a huge number of very memorable things. And, of course, immense gratitude for their support of our team.

The Zenit – Wings of the Soviets match will take place on Saturday in St. Petersburg. Watch the live broadcast of the meeting on September 25 from 16:25 (Moscow time) on the MATCH PREMIER TV channel, the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.

Zenith – Wings of the Soviets. Tinkoff Russian Premier League. Tour 9