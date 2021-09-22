Seagate is preparing Ironwolf 525 SSDs with PCIe 4.0 interface

Online sources report that Seagate will soon commercialize the Ironwolf 525 M.2 solid-state drives for use in network-attached storage (NAS) applications.

The products comply with the M.2 2280 standard, that is, they have dimensions of 22 × 80 mm. Microchips of 3D TLC NAND flash memory are used, providing storage of three bits of information in one cell.

For data exchange, the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface (NVMe specification) is used, which provides high bandwidth. Unfortunately, the speed indicators of devices and the value of IOPS (input / output operations per second) have not yet been disclosed.

It is known that the Ironwolf 525 family will include three models – with a capacity of 500 GB, as well as 1 and 2 TB. Their prices will be 125, 210 and 430 euros, respectively.

Average time between failure (MTBF), according to preliminary information, will reach 1.8 million hours. The value of TBW (guaranteed amount of data recording) will be up to 850 TB for the younger version, up to 1800 TB for the 1 TB version and up to 3600 TB for the older version.