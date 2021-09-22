Seagate stops production of high-performance Barracuda Pro hard drives, but is already preparing a replacement

Seagate has discontinued the Barracuda Pro family of high-performance desktop hard drives. However, the company says it is currently preparing to replace them.

“Fear not, we’re in the process of a little reshuffling for these drives, but I’ll let you know when we’re ready to talk about the replacement model. Be in touch! “ – said a representative of Seagate. This means that the segment of high-performance desktops and workstations will not be left without Seagate drives. However, it is still difficult to say what kind of replacement the manufacturer is preparing. Of course, these can be hybrid drives that combine magnetic disks and NAND modules, but, as practice has shown, such devices have not become quite popular. Another option would be hard drives with thermal magnetic recording (HAMR) technology, which would be cheaper because of the fewer platters.

High-performance, high-capacity desktop hard drives are now a niche market. This fact underlines the absence of such offers from Western Digital in the segment above 10 TB. Until recently, the solution to the problem was the Seagate Barracuda Pro 7200 rpm class drives, which used advanced technologies such as perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR), two-dimensional magnetic recording (TDMR) for larger models, and the use of helium. The series for powerful desktops and workstations includes models up to 18 TB. Therefore, leaving this segment, even if only temporarily, can be considered an unprecedented step.

In comparison, the Seagate Barracuda series drives (non-Pro) are tiled magnetic recording (SMR) drives with a spindle speed of 5400 rpm and a maximum capacity of 8 TB. They are well suited for storing collections of multimedia, and in professional activities they are considered insufficiently productive. In the absence of the Barracuda Pro, users who need 7200 RPM hard drives will have to opt for the IronWolf (up to 12 TB) or IronWolf Pro (up to 18 TB) series. However, these drives are designed to work in a NAS, so they may not be optimized for other tasks.

It is worth noting that in the absence of suitable offerings from Seagate and Western Digital, the Toshiba X300 will remain the only series of high-performance, high-capacity hard drives for today.