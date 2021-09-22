Selena Gomez is in talks to shoot a Black Swan thriller

At the same time, the actress will take over the functions of the producer.

According to Variety, Selena Gomez is about to be confirmed for the lead role in the horror movie A Doll’s House, which will take place on the New York high fashion scene. Gomez will also be producing the film alongside Sean Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment. The rights to the project are owned by STXfilms studio, whose chairman Adam Fogelson stated:

Selena’s participation opens up excellent prospects for this project. She is unusually talented not only as an actress, but also as a producer. Selena’s creative alliance with Sean and Dan, who are experts in thrillers and horror films, is of great help to The Doll House. We’re in awe of how things are going.

Doll House has been described as a psychological thriller similar in spirit to Darren Aronofsky’s famous Black Swan (2010). The new film will be written by debutant Michael Paisley, while the director’s chair remains unoccupied.

Recently, Gomez has increasingly preferred to work on the other side of the camera. For example, she is the producer of the upcoming Sony animated film Monsters on Vacation 4. She also executive produced the romantic comedy Gallery of Broken Hearts, which premiered in September.