Semak commented on Dziuba’s decision not to go to the Russian national team

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak commented on the decision of the team’s forward Artyom Dziuba not to join the Russian national team in the selection games for the 2022 World Cup with Slovenia and Slovakia.

– How would you comment on the expanded list of the national team for the matches with Slovenia and Slovakia from the point of view of Zenit players?

– Of course, it is better for any coach when more players are at his disposal and you can calmly prepare. National teams are, of course, additional emotional and physical loads. Possible injuries against the background of difficult matches for our team. But the interests of the national team are above all. We will be rooting for our guys. The more Zenit players make it to the final list and play – that’s good for us.

– How did you react to the words of Dziuba, who said that he would not go to the Russian national team in October, because he had not yet gained his optimal form and was not ready to help the team one hundred percent?

– This is exclusively Artyom’s decision. Each player makes a decision based on the internal state and certain life circumstances. Therefore, this is his decision. We respect this decision. He is an adult. He himself knows what is best for him and how.

Earlier, the head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin revealed the details of the conversation with Dzyuba.