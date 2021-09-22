Semak reacted to Dziuba’s decision to miss the next matches of the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Zenit head coach said that he respects the player’s decision. “He himself knows what is best for him and how,” Semak added.

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak, in an interview with Zenit’s press service, expressed his opinion on the decision of forward Artyom Dziuba to refuse to be called up to the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

“This is exclusively Artyom’s decision. Each player makes a decision based on the internal state and certain life circumstances. Therefore, this is his decision. We respect this decision. He is an adult. He himself knows what is best for him and how, ”the Zenit mentor said.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old Zenit striker said that he had refused an invitation to the national team for the upcoming matches due to the fact that he was not in optimal shape and did not want to take someone else’s place. He also stressed that his decision does not mean the suspension of his career in the national team.

Dziuba last played for the national team at Euro 2020. He scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Valery Karpin was appointed to the post of coach, he was not called to the September matches.