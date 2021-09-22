Semak spoke about Dziuba’s decision to refuse a call to the Russian national team

Zenit head coach Sergey Semak spoke about the expanded list of the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup selection matches, and also commented on the striker’s decision Artem Dziuba refuse the invitation to the national team.

“Of course, for any coach, the more players they have at their disposal, the better they can prepare. The national team – of course, this is additional emotional and physical stress, possible injury against the background of very important matches for the national team. But the interests of the national team, of course, are above all. We will be rooting for our guys. The more of our footballers make the final list and the more they play, the better for us.

As for Dziuba’s refusal to be called up to the national team, this is exclusively Artyom’s decision. Each player makes a decision based on the internal state and certain life circumstances. Therefore, this is his decision. We respect this decision. He is an adult. He himself knows what is better for him and how, “the press service of Zenit quotes Semak as saying.