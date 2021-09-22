Sergey Semak: “The strongest will play with” Wings “

The head coach of the blue-white-blue talks about Saturday’s game at the Gazprom Arena.



Photo: Vyacheslav Evdokimov

– Sergei Bogdanovich, the home game against Malmo in the Champions League will take place in exactly one week. How much is this taken into account when preparing for the match with Krylya?

– Not at all taken into account. All my strength and thoughts are exclusively about the upcoming game with Wings.

– Given the number of damaged players, is there any desire to save someone from the base?

– No, the strongest will play.

– What can you say about the dynamics of recovery of the injured?

– Unfortunately, at this stage, the injured have not yet joined the general group. We are waiting for Slava Karavaev – tomorrow there will be an examination, which, in our opinion, will allow him to start working on the field. As for Serdar, he does not train in the general group yet, he has an individual program. Lovren begins to study according to an individual program. As for Ozdoev, he is still the farthest from joining the general group.

– Samara did not start the championship very well, but in the last four rounds they won three victories. What are the strengths of Igor Osinkin’s team?

– The team plays very well, there is a good selection of players, many are quite young, but at the same time they already have experience of playing in the RPL. Defeats at the beginning of the championship? Perhaps we haven’t rolled into the season yet, perhaps one or two players were missing in positions that needed to be strengthened. The team has a balanced composition, played, they show effective and high-quality football. Let’s wait for an interesting game: they want to win, and we want to win at home. Therefore, everything will be decided on the football field.



– On September 21st, the organized fan movement turned 41 years old. What can you say to Zenit fans before three home games in a row?

– I would like to congratulate the fans on a significant event and thank them for the wonderful support they always provide to our club in any circumstances. I always remember the match against Dynamo Minsk, when they supported outside the stadium bowl. I remember the show they organized before the home match against Fenerbahce. I personally have a huge number of memorable memories. Immense gratitude for the support of our team!

– Can you comment on the expanded list of the national team, first of all, in terms of the number of Zenit players? Is it a problem – perhaps it is better to have more players staying at the club’s location during the break?

– Of course, for any coach, the more players there are, the better you can prepare. The national team – of course, this is additional emotional and physical stress, possible injury against the background of very important matches for the national team. But the interests of the national team, of course, are above all. We will be rooting for our guys. The more of our footballers make the final list and the more they play, the better for us.



– How did you react to the words of Dziuba, who said that he would not go to the Russian national team in October, because he had not yet gained his optimal form and was not ready to help the team one hundred percent?

– This is exclusively Artyom’s decision. Each player makes a decision based on the internal state and certain life circumstances. Therefore, this is his decision. We respect this decision. He is an adult. He himself knows what is best for him and how.