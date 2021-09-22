Severstal interrupted Salavat Yulaev’s winning streak at home – News

According to HC Severstal, Salavat Yulaev put Shostak on top from the very start of the meeting. At first, Hartikainen perfectly handled the pass from Manninen, then a rather dangerous moment was created by the connection Granlund – Manninen. The Cherepovets goalkeeper was there. Severstal tried to snap back with counterattacks. Guslistov showed himself well, but Metsola did not manage to outplay. The steelworkers did not manage to play too much, although there were chances. So, for example, Roba mostly threw from the blue line.

In the second period, the guests showed that the first was just a warm-up. The Yulaevites locked the residents of Cherepovets in their zone. It was very hot at the Shostak gate. In one of the episodes, the steelmakers’ goalkeeper did not manage to cover the puck, fortunately, the defense played well – Rogov was the first on the rebound. Severstal could do little to oppose the guests. It was possible to lock Salavat in their zone only with a delayed penalty in a 6 × 5 game. Nevertheless, the scoring was opened by the Cherepovites in the thirty-seventh minute – Kodola won the fight for the goal, and passed the pass to Rooba.

In the third period, the guests continued to put pressure on the hosts. Shostak just worked wonders to save the team. Exhausted by the siege of “Salavat”, Andrei Razin’s charges began to make mistakes. Cherepov got almost three penalties in a row. And only one majority was realized by Ufa residents. It took the steelworkers two minutes to regain the advantage. Kodola, sending the puck into the far corner, chalked up one assist and the winning goal. Tomi Lamsa took a 30-second time-out, removed the goalkeeper and brought out the sixth field, but it was not possible to turn the tide of the game.