Snoop Dogg Reveals Himself As Ethereum NFT Whale | Blockchain24

Snoop Dogg has already made a splash in the NFT space with his own signature collectibles this spring, as well as collaborating with the popular meme creator, Nyan Cat.

The rapper’s latest move, however, is truly unexpected: he claims to be the real person behind the crypto Twitter pseudonym who has spent millions of dollars acquiring a very valuable collection of NFT Ethereum blue chips.

On Monday, Snoop Dogg tweeted to his 19 million followers that he is Cosomo de Medici, an alias NFT collector who joined Twitter in August. In recent weeks, Cosomo has tweeted constantly during his NFT journey, discussing the large sums of money spent on popular NFT collections while showing a deep understanding of culture.

Snoop is not alone as a famous NFT collector: NBA athlete Stephen Curry, social media star Jake Paul, and comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey are among the famous owners. And he’s not even the first celebrity to set up a separate cryptocentric Twitter account: fellow rapper and YouTube personality, for example, KSI has an account to keep his crypto speculations aside.

I am @CozomoMedici – Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 20, 2021

The collection is headlined by nine CryptoPunks, the most valuable of which are NFTs with profile pictures valued at $ 4.6 million based on current market prices. The wallet also contains 10 NFT Meebits – 3D avatars created by Larva Labs, creators of CryptoPunks, as well as a set of various NFTs from the Art Blocks generative illustration series.

An NFT acts as a receipt or deed of ownership of a provably scarce digital item, and it can be a still image, video file, video game item, and more. Other valuable assets in the Cozomo wallet include an NFT from the Twin Flames collection of photographer Justin Aversano, as well as a couple of Moonshot bots that help develop Ethereum tools. Earlier this month, Cozomo even tweeted about the value of supporting Ethereum developers.

Snoop also appears to own several of Tom Sachs’ Rocket Factory NFTs – the same collection that Budweiser bought. And like Budweiser, whose wallet was filled with all sorts of random NFTs after the address was opened to the public, the Cozomo wallet has been shipped with a constant stream of unusual collectibles since yesterday.