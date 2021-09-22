Space: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

NASA has reorganized the management of its own manned flight program, creating two units instead of the current one, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the head of the US space agency Bill Nelson.

The Manned Missions Directorate, chaired by Katie Leaders, will now split the Space Operations Directorate, which deals with the International Space Station (ISS) and the commercialization of Earth orbit activities, and the Research Systems Development Directorate, which will focus on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Leaders will head the Space Operations Directorate. Research Systems Development Directorate – Jim Free, who, according to ArsTechnica, has experience with Lockheed Martin and Boeing corporations. The publication notes that it was with Leaders that SpaceX began to perform manned flights to the ISS.

In September, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that the American company SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is squeezing the enterprises of the state corporation out of the international space services market, as a result of which the latter are unlikely to cooperate with the former.