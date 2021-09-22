Stamkos: I don’t think Vasilevsky still has anything left to prove. But he didn’t even reach the peak

Captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning Stephen Stamkos shared his opinion about the team goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky…

“I don’t think he still has anything left to prove. Although if you ask him, he will probably say that this is not so. He wants to keep winning the Vezina, other individual prizes, the Conn Smythe Trophy and the Cups. Vasya is an extremely purposeful guy who always wants to be the best. I think this remains motivation for him. This is evident in his work ethic. For us, his partners, it is quite obvious that he is the best goalkeeper in the world, and he has no close competitors now. But at the same time, he still strives to grow further, so none of us will be surprised if he becomes even stronger, although personally I do not understand if this is possible in principle.

Lundqvist, Brodeau, Fleury? I certainly did not play with those guys on the same team, but I will assume that their work ethic was the same as Vasya’s. There is a direct correlation between her and the fact that they are among the best representatives of their profession. Vasya is one of the biggest workers I’ve ever seen – in preparation, in training, in everything he does off the ice to maintain his condition. I watch all this with admiration, so I am not surprised at his success. But still, his combination of size, speed and athleticism cannot but amaze. It’s easy to forget that his gas tank is still full of fuel. Looking at his achievements, one involuntarily thinks that he is older than he really is. And he is only approaching his peak age. After all, goalkeepers often reach it closer to 30, and sometimes after 30. Vasya (who at the end of July turned 27 years old. – Approx. “Championship”) has not even reached the peak yet – that’s what scares! ” – quotes Stamkos on the official website of the NHL in Russian.