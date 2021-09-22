Stanislav Cherchesov spoke about his press conference after Russia’s failure at Euro 2020

Former head coach of the Russian national team Stanislav Cherchesov spoke about his press conference after the failure of the national team at Euro 2020.

“When there is a big tournament, there are many questions that need answers. How not to answer them live? The idea of ​​the live broadcast belongs to me, the RFU supported me, Alaev gave the go-ahead, and we agreed on everything. I have never done such things myself, because there are contractual obligations.

The only thing that I have never discussed is how I will answer the questions asked to me. The answers belong only to me. I am not a linguist, and it is impossible not to make a single mistake in an hour and a half. I don’t have the opportunity to re-read my interview and correct it 50 times. I didn’t want my first meeting with the media after Euro to be behind the scenes. I didn’t know what could happen when I was driving to a meeting with the RFU. At the meeting, we decided everything, and I wished the national team good luck and victories, “Cherchesov said in the Football of Russia program on the Russia 24 TV channel.

We will remind that last summer Stanislav Cherchesov left the post of coach of the Russian national team after a failure at Euro 2020. The specialist and the RFU officially terminated the contract on July 9. The head coach refused compensation. Valery Karpin took the vacant place at the helm of the national team.