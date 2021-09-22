Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote down an address to the participants of the football tournament named after his grandfather Sergei Salnikov in Russian

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote down in Russian an address to the participants of the football tournament among veterans in memory of Sergei Salnikov, his grandfather. For the video, the athlete put on the jersey of the Russian national team.

“Dear veterans of Soviet football and the organizers of the Sergei Salnikov tournament. Dear viewers.

I know that my grandfather, Sergei Salnikov, was devoted to this game all his life – football. Sergei loved football so much that he could talk about it for hours. And we finally got to see such a wonderful tournament. On this day, we all remember our Sergei Salnikov warmly.

We hope that this tournament will be a great pleasure for both the participants and the spectators of the tournament. Our entire friendly family wishes you great health with all their hearts, ”Tsitsipas said on Twitter.

1956 Olympic champion Sergei Salnikov is Stefanos’ maternal grandfather.

Tsitsipas is the third racket in the world.

