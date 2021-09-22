Stesha Malikova’s boyfriend Kirill Kaprizov signed a $ 45 million contract

Stesha Malikova

Whims, according to him, is very happy with a new round in his career. “It’s good for me, good for the team. Now I just want to play hockey and be with my teammates, ”said the 24-year-old athlete.

The general manager of Minnesota Wild explained why, of all the players, it was Kirill who became the favorite. “We had a lot of time to talk and just discuss a bunch of things. One thing that definitely sounded true is that this guy just wants to play hockey. He is delighted to be back, we are very happy. This is a great day for our club and for Kirill personally. The player will rejoin the squad before the start of training camp. Everything is positive. It was a long process, as we expected, but everything is fine. Now we look forward to“, – said Bill Guerin.

Sweet couple! Stesha Malikova was caught on the street in the arms of Kirill Kaprizov

Earlier, Kirill had a two-year contract with Minnesota. As part of this team, the hockey player played 62 matches and earned 54 points.

New hockey star Kirill Kaprizov

Recall that Kirill Kaprizov has recently been meeting with the daughter of the singer Dmitry Malikov – Stephanie, who today tries herself as a fashion designer and produces dresses. The lovers do not advertise their relationship, but eyewitnesses more than once found the couple embracing on the streets of Moscow. It is not yet known how the hockey player’s star lover reacted to the news of the contract, which implies a long separation.

Photo: Instagram