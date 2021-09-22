Sylvester Stallone and his Butkus, Angelina Jolie at the prom and Chikatilo’s last words in a selection of rare historical photographs

Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, 1990

The film “Batman and Robin”, 1943

Sylvester Stallone with his dog Butkus, 1970s.

Sophia Loren at the haymaking, 1967

Freddy Mercury’s last public appearance, 1991.

Co-filming site “Titanic”, 1995

Two friends are playing a console. Russia, 1990s.

“Don’t shoot me in the head, the Japanese offer a lot of money for my brain!”

The last words of Andrey Chikatilo.

Alla Pugacheva with her daughter Christina

Actress Phyllis Gordon with her pet cheetah. London, 1939

Brad Pitt, 1991

Liv Tyler, 1990s.

Angelina Jolie at the prom.

Ronald Reagan with wife Nancy and son Ron Jr. (1967)

Filming of the series “The X-Files”, 1990s.

Mike Tyson with a pet, 1990s.

Helena Bonham Carter with her mother, 1987

Claudia Schiffer. USA, 1991

Young Robert De Niro in Moscow, 1980s

Heroes of many beloved TV series in the 90s – “Beverly Hills 90210”!

Uma Thurman, 1993

Lesson on the subject: “Fundamentals of Informatics and Computer Engineering”, Moscow, USSR, 1986.

Kropotkinskaya embankment, Moscow, 1987.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, 1992.

Victoria Bonya, early 00s

Princess Madeleine Theresa of Sweden Amelia Josefina during her army service, 2014

Vladimir Typchinskiy keeps on the shoulders of Natalya Betlitsky and Dmitriy Malikov, 1991.