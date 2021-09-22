The best blockchain developers from around the world will gather at the international Blockchain-Tech Summit

October 27-29, 2021 – International Blockchain-Tech Summit will bring together the world’s best blockchain and fintech developers on one online platform.

Participants will share their experience and discuss the most pressing issues related to the creation of modern smart contracts, the development of digital currencies of central banks, as well as solutions for ETH2.

Summit speakers will be:

Ziv Keinan, Simetria;

Tron Black, Ravencoin;

Irina Karagyaur, Polkadot and Kusama, Head Ambassador for Western Europe at Polkadot;

Kevin Owocki, Gitcoin;

Gregory Markou, Chainsafe;

and many others

Also, the speakers and participants of the Blockchain-Tech Summit will be the top management of such companies as Celo, Unique, Gitcoin, OpenSea, Simetria, Supernova, Algorand and others.

The experts will discuss topics such as:

Ethereum level 2.0 solutions;

Consensus algorithms for compatible platforms (Polkadot and Avalanche);

CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency);

Zero Knowledge Proof – Privacy;

Difference between smart contract languages ​​and rust

Smart contracts now and in the future: master class on creating smart contracts;

Difference in structure between rust / solidity / hаskell / ink;

Social impact of blockchain projects;

Regulation + DeFi;

To become a listener of the summit, go to the website and fill out the form. Geekle provides free access to Summit attendees from all over the world, so that every developer, regardless of skill level, has access to unique knowledge from global development experts. There is also a paid package for professional developers, which offers an extended set of options.

The organizer of Blockchain – Tech Summit is Geeklе, which specializes in hosting huge technical summits with more than 10 thousand participants from various technical fields.

