The best boxer in the world started a fight at the presentation of his fight :: Single combats :: RBC Sport

The incident between Saul Alvarez and Caleb Plant occurred during a duel of views. Boxers had to be separated after Plant hit an opponent several times, who pushed him

Read us on News News

Photo: Al Bello / Getty Images



Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez and American Caleb Plant got into a scuffle during a duel of views before the fight, which will take place on November 6 in Las Vegas (USA, Nevada).

During the ceremony, the rivals exchanged a couple of phrases, after which Alvarez pushed Plant. The American struck several blows in response. Soon the boxers were separated.

Alvarez is the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO) super middleweight champion. From September 2021 leads rating of the best boxers regardless of the weight category according to the most authoritative magazine The Ring, which unites all fighters regardless of the boxing organization.

On account of the 30-year-old Mexican 56 wins (38 by knockout), defeat and two draws. In the last fight, he took the WBO champion title from Briton Billy Joe Saunders. This fight beat a boxing attendance record that has been held since 1978. More than 73 thousand people were in the stands of the AT&T Stadium in the American Arlington (Texas). The last record was set during the rematch between Mohammed Ali and Leon Spinks. Then the duel at the Superdome arena (now Mercedes-Benz Superdome) in New Orleans (USA, Louisiana) was attended by 63.3 thousand people.

Saul Alvarez won the third belt of the world boxing champion



In 2018, Alvarez signed an agreement with the streaming service Dazn. The contract amount was at that time a record for world sports – $ 365 million. Thanks to this agreement, Alvarez was from October 2018 to March 2019 the highest paid athlete in history in terms of the amount of an individual contract. At the same time, he remains the highest paid among boxers.

Plant owns the IBF championship belt. On account of the 29-year-old American 21 wins (12 by knockout) and not a single defeat.

The winner of the fight Alvarez – Plant will become the undisputed middleweight champion. The MGM Grand Garden Arena, where the fight will take place, can seat 17,000 spectators.