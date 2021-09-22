The coach of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team was outraged by the amount of cash payments to the champions of the Games

Head coach of the Russian national freestyle wrestling team Dzambolat Tedeev criticized the size of state awards for Olympic gold.

“Olympic gold in Russia is now worth $ 56 thousand. Even among the republics of the former USSR, we are in last place. Georgia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan pay more! We are in last place. What are we guys doing? Where did we fall? If the result is shown, stimulate it, entrust it to the patron, and he will gladly do it. We are such a power, a sports power, why do we not value our heroes? Their Olympians, coaches? Here we see what their price is. This is insulting. If you are a foreigner, you are paid $ 10 thousand or more per month, and if you are not a foreigner, and you show the result, they pay no more than 130 thousand rubles per month. It’s surprising who makes such decisions? ” – quotes the words of Tedeev “Sport-Express”.

Note that at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo (Japan), the team led by Tedeev won four medals, three of which are gold.