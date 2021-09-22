The expert explained which countries can recognize bitcoin

MOSCOW, September 22 – PRIME. The world’s first bitcoin was recognized as an official means of payment by El Salvador – this happened in June 2021. Which countries can follow him and why, Maxim Bashkatov, head of the Legal Development Department of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR), told Prime.

First of all, it is necessary to distinguish between simple legalization, that is, consent not to prohibit cryptocurrency from being recognized as legal tender. El Salvador was the first in the world to not only legalize (dozens of countries had done this before), but to recognize bitcoin as a legal tender. This means, for example, that the stores not only can, but are obliged to accept it as payment. Or if someone does harm to someone, then he will be able to pay with just bitcoins, and the victim cannot refuse to accept such a refund.

“Bitcoin can also be used for payments to the state, for example, for paying taxes. Such far-reaching consequences are radically different from simple legalization,” he explained.

There are several factors that can induce politicians to recognize a particular cryptocurrency as a means of payment. This may be the populism of individual politicians who want to create an image of a progressive leader for themselves. An image move is also possible in order to appear before potential foreign investors as an innovative hub, open to bold experiments and ready to take risks.

There are other reasons as well. For example, if a large number of citizens (at least former ones) work abroad, as in the case of El Salvador, then they send part of the money they earn to their family, paying impressive commissions. Bitcoin transfers allow you to avoid this. In addition, bitcoin may become relevant for countries where the financial system is not developed and non-cash payments through the banking system are not common. It turns out a kind of “patch” in a hole in the financial system, which is resorted to by a poor, probably offshore country, which has no other opportunities for development. Previously, similar proposals were put forward by individual politicians in Central and Latin America.

“But when identifying potential followers of El Salvador, it is worth considering the risks associated with the recognition of bitcoin as legal tender. Such recognition means that the country’s economy is becoming dependent on an extremely volatile asset, the rate of which is influenced by dozens of factors, including the behavior of foreign countries. a desperate step may be taken by a state that, in its pursuit of development, is ready to put everything at stake or has almost nothing to lose. It is difficult to imagine that the countries of Europe or the United States in the coming years will at least think about recognizing bitcoin as a legal tender, “he said.