The first developers received Steam Deck devkits and delivered preliminary verdicts

Valve recently sent out the Steam Deck to developers for testing. Some of them have already received the devices and expressed their opinion on Twitter. Among them: No More Robots publishing house, developer of Democracy 4 and creators of the flight simulator X-Plane.

In a blog post from Valve last week, it was said that the company is preparing to send out limited quantities of development kits so that studios can test their games on the Steam Deck and make sure they work.

While these are development kits, Valve has stated that they “Functionally identical to those to be sent [покупателям]”… Initial reviews were positive, with some developers showing their game running on hardware, while others said it worked well.

Mike Rose of No More Robots says Descenders and Yes, Your Grace are working “Flawless”… And with graphics settings on Ultra, he got about 50-60 frames per second. Rose also added that for projects that involve only mouse and keyboard control, you can use the touch screen on the Steam Deck.

Any games that are currently mouse + keyboard only, we need to add controller support to make them work. But the touch screen works, so they can still be played! Here’s Yes, Your Grace – again, runs flawlessly pic.twitter.com/NOgtQ3QHES – Mike Rose (@RaveofRavendale) September 21, 2021

Positech Games founder Cliff Harris also revealed that his game Democracy 4 works well with the console’s touchpad.

“First impressions are that it’s really cool., – he wrote on Twitter, – and Democracy 4 seems to work fine on it right out of the box. In my game [трекпады] work 1000 times better than sticks. The sound is very good. Perfect frame rate “…

First impressions are that this is really really cool. And Democracy 4 seems to run ok on it out-of-the-box, although the steam paddle-finger doodads work 1000x better than the thumbsticks for my game. The sound is REALLY good. Framerate is perfect. # democracy4 #steamdeck pic.twitter.com/AOenhHOuiQ – cliffski (@cliffski) September 21, 2021

The official Twitter of the X-Plane flight simulator posted a photo from the Steam Deck on the beach. The developer then confirmed that the system supports flight sim controllers.

The CEO of Nekoworks tweeted a photo of the visual novel Nekopara launched on the Steam Deck. “Nekopara is Coming to Steam Deck!” – he wrote.

Steam Deck で ネ コ ぱ ら 動 い て る！ 😺 #NEKOPARA pic.twitter.com/iVSTA0srvg – 𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐨𝐮🍄😸 (@ ank0u1) September 22, 2021

The Steam Deck was announced in July this year. The system is described as “Powerful laptop”that is able to reproduce current high-budget releases. The Steam Deck runs SteamOS 3.0 (Linux based), allowing users to easily access their Steam game library and all platform features.

Powered by AMD Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 architecture, it features a 7-inch touchscreen, full-size controls with gyroscope and trackpads, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a microSD expansion slot, and a USB-C port.

Steam Deck sales begin in December, but only in a few regions. The world debut is scheduled for next year.