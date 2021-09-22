The first iPad mini 6 reviews from Western bloggers have been released. This is what everyone’s been waiting for

Foreign publications and bloggers have released the first reviews of the 6th generation iPad mini.

Everyone loved the new design, bezel-less display, and performance. But there are also questions about the new product.

By tradition, we collected the most interesting of the reviews.

Finally, it looks fresh.



iPad Air and iPad mini 6.

The 6th generation iPad mini is more of an iPad Air mini with an entire front panel, Touch ID in the lock button, support for the second generation Apple Pencil and USB-C. This is the biggest update to iPad mini in years.

The bezels around the screen are the most appropriate size. I realized this when I used my tablet as an e-book and watched YouTube videos. There were no accidental clicks.

Interestingly, there is no 3.5mm audio jack on either side. This could be a key factor for previous iPad mini owners when deciding to buy a new tablet.

It is built from 100% recycled aluminum, weighs less than 300 grams and is 6.3 mm thick – as compact as the previous model, but with the necessary modern aesthetics.

Touch ID is no different from older iOS devices, although it may take a little longer to set up due to the narrow button.

Small and powerful at the same time.

IPad mini uses the same A15 chip found in the new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. It’s a tiny tablet but powerful.

My day-to-day workflow didn’t go beyond its capabilities, but common tasks such as sending emails and texts, reading social networks and chatting in FaceTime, even in split-screen mode, worked smoothly. And I had no problem editing photos in Lightroom when watching a Netflix movie in picture-in-picture mode. I note that the mini got a little warm when I often ran applications, but this did not cause discomfort.

Every morning, I used the iPad Mini to create to-do lists in Notes, then as a second monitor for my MacBook. The latter is one of my favorite uses for mini. Since I split the time between my New York apartment and my parents’ home in the suburbs, it’s nice to have a small external monitor close at hand.

Unfortunately, the battery life didn’t match all this activity. I managed to get out of it about 5 hours of work, that is, almost a full working day.

Apple says it lasts up to 10 hours surfing the web or watching videos on the Wi-Fi model and 9 hours on the 5G version. But when I watched the show on Netflix, with iMessage, Telegram, Notes and Google Calendar running in the background, it hit 1% in about 6 hours.

Without an external keyboard and Apple Pencil, watching movies and TV shows will probably be the most fun you get from the mini. If you’re brave enough, it can also be your main iPhone.

iPad mini doesn’t just live, it thrives.

At $ 499, it is clear that “this is the best iPad this size we can make”, not “smaller and cheaper” at all.

For users who like this form factor, this is the perfect device.

The biggest innovation here is the top-mounted Touch ID, which we first saw on the iPad Air. It works quickly and easily.

In Split View mode, the screen diagonal is barely enough. You can work, but at times it seems that the display is cramped. The size of the icons in portrait orientation is a bit rough, but perfect in landscape orientation.

I think what really needs is a revised version of iPadOS, made specifically for the iPad mini.

Everything else about it is perfect. The speed, lightness and increased screen size make it one of the most authentic iPads since the original model. Looking back now, we can say that the first iPad was actually quite heavy, but using it then, in context, was really impressive. The new iPad mini brings that feeling back to me.

If you know that you need an iPad mini, then you shouldn’t talk about all its advantages. But if you haven’t decided yet, then remember that this is a smaller version of the iPad Air with top-end hardware. Overall, it sounds very tempting.

