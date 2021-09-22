The main intrigues of the preseason training camp | National hockey league

Here are some intrigues to watch until October 12, when the 2021-22 regular season kicks off.

Aykel and the Sabers

Jack Eicel remains at Buffalo Sabers. So the club felt that it had not received a decent offer to exchange the captain. Eikela is worried about a neck injury and it has complicated his relationship with Buffalo.

In particular, the hockey player spoke about the lack of mutual understanding regarding the course of treatment for a hernia in the cervical spine. He believed he needed surgery, and the Sabers were against it, insisting on therapy and conservative treatment.

The general manager of the club, Kevin Adams, does not exclude that Eikel will spend this season in the team, but it is not yet clear whether the forward will play in it due to injury or due to a lack of understanding.

Tarasenko and Blues

Vladimir Tarasenko asked the club for an exchange through his agent on May 25. But the 29-year-old striker is still with the St. Louis Blues.

Due to complications with a knocked-out left shoulder, which he was operated on three times, Tarasenko played 34 matches out of 127 after winning the 2019 Stanley Cup.

General manager Doug Armstrong said he sees no problem with Tarasenko continuing to play for the Blues, despite the request for an exchange. Tarasenko’s eight-year contract is valid for two more seasons.

On September 7, in an interview with The Cam & Strick podcast, coach Craig Berubi said that he is counting on Tarasenko in the new season and will treat him like any other player on the team.

Team building in Seattle

The first training camp in Seattle Kraken history opens on Wednesday. This is what a team’s line-up might look like if there are no injuries.

The goalkeeper team must include Philip Grubauer and Chris Dridger… Mark Giordano, Adam Larsson, Vince Dunn and Jamie Olexiac will make up, most likely, the first two pairs in the line of defense.

Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann… Center forward Yanni Gurdu had shoulder surgery in the offseason and was out until November.

In the attack we should see the experienced Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle, Yunas Donskoy, Mason Appleton, Brandon Tanev, Kalle Jarncrock and Markus Johansson.

But the team is meeting for the first time, and only during the training camp will the Kraken’s management see what the team, which was accepted into the NHL on December 4, 2018, could be.

Who will replace Kreichi at Boston?

David Krejci left the NHL and signed a contract with the Czech team. As a result, in the “Boston Bruins” there was a vacancy for a second-line center forward. In the first plays Patrice Bergeron…

Kreichi’s place might take Charlie Coyle, for whom the past season was not the best: in 51 games, he scored 16 (6 + 10) points. In addition, in the summer he underwent knee surgery. But coach Bruce Cassidy is determined to give him a shot.

There is a chance that this position will compete and Jack Stadnik… The Bruins drafted him in 2017 in the second round at number 53. In 20 games of the 2020-21 championship, the hockey player earned 3 (1 + 2) points.

Will the captain of “Chicago” return to the squad?

Jonathan Toews hopes to play for the Chicago Blackhawks this season. The 33-year-old center missed the championship last year due to chronic immune response syndrome.

No one knows when Toews will be able to play the first leg, but he is already in Chicago and is training with teammates. September 1 defender Connor Murphy said Toews looks great during training sessions as he prepares for the camp.

In the 2019-20 championship, Toews scored 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists). The center striker has scored at least 20 goals in 12 out of 13 seasons throughout his NHL career. He last took part in a league match on August 18, 2020.

Drouin returns to the Canadiens

Jonathan Drouin due to play for the Montreal Canadiens in the new season. At the end of the 2020-21 regular season, the striker went on vacation for personal reasons, having also missed the playoffs, in which the team reached the final.

On April 28 this year, Drouin was transferred to the injured list. He last played on April 21st. In 44 matches of the past season, the hockey player chalked up 23 (2 + 21) points.

Thus, the “Canadiens” will get another striker, capable of both scoring and creating dangerous moments at the opponent’s goal. It will be interesting to watch him in order to understand how quickly he will be able to acclimatize again in the NHL, how he will look at the training camp.

In total, Drouin played 393 matches in the NHL regular championships, gaining 232 (69 + 163) points. He has played for Montreal and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Three goalkeepers at Dallas

At the Dallas Stars training camp, three goalkeepers will compete for the main goalkeeper spot.

Anton Khudobin and Jake Ettinger played last season. In the offseason, he joined this tandem Braden Holtby… On July 28, he signed a one-year contract for $ 2 million.

Dallas signed Holtby to create competition between goalkeepers in the absence of Ben Bishop, who is hindered by a knee injury.

The Stars consider the 22-year-old Ettinger to be the future of the team: last season he won 11 matches, lost eight in regulation time and seven in extra time, conceding an average of 2.36 goals per game (KN) and parrying 91.1% of shots (OB ). If Holtby is successful in a new place, “Dallas” will be able to exchange him or Khudobin.

Merzlikin or Corpisalo?

Elvis Merzlikin and Yunas Corpisalo will take turns to defend the gates of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nevertheless, it is worth keeping an eye on the competition between these goalkeepers during the training camp, because this way you can understand who coach Brad Larsen intends to bet on.

Larsen was appointed coach of the team on June 10 following the firing of John Tortorella, with whom he worked as an assistant for seven seasons. Larsen knows both goalkeepers well, their strengths and weaknesses, which will help him work with them.

In an interview with The Athletic, Merzlikin said that he intends to win the Vezina prize (best goalkeeper of the season) in memory of the deceased friend and former Blue Jackets goalkeeper Matisse Kivlenieks, who died on July 4, 2021 in an accident.

In the 2020-21 championship, Merzlikin played 8-12-5, KN – 2.77, OB – 91.6%, Corpisalo – 9-13-7, KN – 3.3, OB – 89.4%.

Recovering Matthews

Myself Auston Matthews has no doubts that he will be able to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 13 in the first match of the new season against the Canadiens. However, for this he needs to do a good job.

On August 13, Matthews had an operation on his left hand. It will take at least six weeks to recover, according to doctors, and that deadline expires on Friday this week.

On September 13, at a meeting with reporters during the NHL / NHLPA Player Media Tour in Toronto, the hockey player announced that the tire will be removed from his hand at the end of the month, after which he must work to get in shape.

Maple Leafs fans will be watching Matthews’ recovery very closely and will wait for the club to announce a date for his return to the squad.

At the end of the last championship, the forward was awarded the Richard Rocket Prize as the best sniper of the season – 41 goals in 52 games. In the first round of the playoffs, Matthews scored one accurate shot, and the Maple Leafs lost the series to Montreal by a score of 3-4.

Penguins begin preparations for the season without Crosby and Malkin

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ training camp will have two top center-forwards absent: Sydney Crosby and Evgenia Malkin. They will also miss the start of the season due to the operations they had in the offseason.

On September 8, Crosby underwent surgery on his left hand. This injury bothered the hockey player for seven years. The recovery should take six weeks, but the team captain said Thursday he did not know when he could play.

Six weeks after surgery ends on October 20th. With this option, the hockey player will miss the first four matches of the regular season.

On June 4, the Penguins announced that Malkin had had surgery on his right knee and that he would miss the training camp.

36-year-old will be the center forward of the first link in the training camp Jeff Carter… The line-up also includes Evan Rodriguez and Teddy Blueger… On September 3, the club signed a trial contract with Brian Boyle.

Wild and Caprice agree

The main intrigue of the training camp “Minnesota Wild” is a contract with a limited free agent Kirill Kaprizov.

At the end of the past season, the 24-year-old striker was awarded the Calder Prize (Best Newcomer). In an interview with NHL Network last week, Wild’s general manager Bill Guerin said the negotiations with Kaprizov had slowed down, but the club’s boss was still optimistic.

The longer the story with the hockey player’s contract drags on, the more attention it attracts and can turn into the most unexpected consequences, among which there is the option of Kaprizov’s return to the KHL.

In the 2020-21 championship, among the newcomers to Caprice, he became the best sniper (27 goals), scorer (51), scored the most goals in the majority (8) and most often threatened the opponents’ goal (157 shots on target), having played 55 matches.

Who else needs to be signed?

Whims is not the only bright young player who still does not have a contract in his hands.

The Vancouver Canucks have not yet agreed with striker Elias Pettersson and defender Quinn Hughes, the Sabers with defender Rasmus Dalin, the Ottawa Senators with striker Brady Tkachuk, and the Blues with striker Robert Thomas.

The most notable players among the so far free unrestricted free agents are strikers Eric Staal, Alex Galchenyuk and Patrick Marlowe.