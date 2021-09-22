The main series of the NHL offseason has ended. Kirill Kaprizov signed a 5-year contract with Minnesota – 09/22/2021

A source: AP 2021

Whims became the most expensive hockey player in the history of “Minnesota”

The negotiations between Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota, which lasted almost 6 months, are finally over! The story with the new contract of the Russian turned into a real series, consisting of numerous rumors, stuffing (the most ridiculous is the allegedly agreed transition to CSKA for one season with a salary of more than 700 million rubles), public reaction and, most importantly, a happy ending for the main characters.

Two days before the opening of the training camp, Kaprizov signed a new 5-year contract with Minnesota for a total of $ 45 million. The agreement, negotiations on which dragged on due to disagreements between the parties over its duration, does not include signature bonuses, and in the last two years it activates the item on the complete prohibition of exchange.

An average annual salary of $ 9 million made the current Calder Trophy winner the most valuable player in Minnesota history. The previous record holder was the current Wild captain, 31-year-old defender Jared Spurjohn, who signed a 7-year deal with the club in September 2019 with a $ 7.575 million cap hit.

In addition, Kaprizov became the first player in the salary cap era (since 2005/06) to earn $ 9 + million a year in just 55 NHL regular season games (27 + 24 = 51 points) in his career. Along with Jeff Skinner (Buffalo), the Russian now tied for 18th highest paid forwards and 9th winger for the upcoming season.

Caprice has already arrived in Minnesota. He will miss the first few days of the camp as he has a number of unresolved issues. He also has to go through at least a seven-day quarantine.

Kaprizov’s agent triumphantly defeated the general manager of Minnesota

As a result of the negotiations, Kirill Kaprizov and his agent Paul Theofanos became the unconditional winner. Not only did the hockey player’s side avoid signing the maximum possible 8-year agreement, which Minnesota dreamed of, but also the cap-hit of the contract grew by $ 1 million compared to the club’s first offer.

Theophanos knocked out conditions for his client, who spent only one truncated season in the NHL and was in the OCA status, conditions that seem unrealistic in such a situation. Yes, Caprice will not be able to enter the free agency market at the desired 27 years old, but 29 is an excellent age for a player of his level. By that time, the forward would theoretically be able to claim $ 10 + million.

Before that, the Russian will spend five years in the most comfortable conditions for himself. He will remain the undisputed leader and the main star of the team, the main part of the attack will be built through him. Plus, during this time, top prospectuses (Rossi, Boldi, Khusnutdinov) may develop, and with them there will be an additional opportunity to improve personal statistics, and a chance to make Minnesota more attractive in terms of cup prospects.

The general manager of “Wild” Bill Guerin, who has been in office for 2 years, was completely unprepared for the level of resistance that Kaprizov’s side put up in the negotiations. Minnesota took 11% of their payroll with a player at their prime of age getting the opportunity to leave the team for free.

The main question to Guerin: “The hockey player who played only 55 games in the NHL against only 7 NHL clubs, of which 4 scored less than 50% of the points (“ Arizona ”,“ Los Angeles ”,“ San Jose ”,“ Anaheim ”) really worth $ 9 million a year? ” Yes, Kaprizov has been steadily progressing throughout his career, but even taking into account his Calder Trophy, the Gagarin Cup and Olympic gold (excluding NHLers), such a salary, especially for an unprofitable 5 years, looks too high for Minnesota.