The media declassified the name of the daughter of the star of the film “La La Land” Emma Stone

The actress respected her grandmother by adding her name to her daughter’s birth certificate.

Hollywood actress Emma Stone, who recently gave birth to her first child, named her daughter Louise Jean McCarey, writes the celebrity life portal TMZ.

The birth certificate of Emma’s daughter and her husband-director Dave McCarey states that this is the name. It is noted that in this way the actress honored her grandmother, whose name was Jean Louise.

Now, according to insiders, the celebrity is enjoying the time she spends with her daughter. According to them, pregnancy and motherhood were “incredible experiences” for her, and she could not wait for the birth of a child, because she had long dreamed of becoming a mother.

“Dave is a great guy, and she was so lucky that she met him, and that they managed to do it together. He is a wonderful dad, very attentive and helpful every step of the way,” said the couple’s friends.

Emma and Dave got married in a private ceremony last year. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in December 2019 with a photo of Emma showcasing a pearl engagement ring from designer Catbird.

The girl was born to the spouses on March 13, but they managed to hide her appearance and even the gender of the child for several weeks.

Last week, Stone made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby, attending the premiere of Disney’s new movie Cruella, in which she starred. The event took place at the Hollywood cinema El Capitan.