The MMA fighter explained the beating of a colleague by “raising morale” and said about the bullying: Society: Russia: Lenta.ru

MMA fighter Askhab Magomedov, who beat up a colleague in the army, explained his actions by “raising the morale” of the soldier with whom he sparred, and said that after the publication of videos on social networks, they began to persecute him. A recording of a conversation with a young man on Wednesday, September 22, is published by Ni Mash on his Telegram channel.

The athlete said that the events caught on the video occurred on May 30, 2020 during his service in intelligence, where he regularly conducted training.

“The guy was so slightly weak in character. He cried constantly, he was weak. And to maintain his spirit in this way, we had a three-minute sparring for three rounds. He started crying, ”said the fighter.

According to Magomedov, the information on the Internet is presented as if it were about a national conflict, that “the Dagestani humiliates the Russians,” but this, he says, is not the case. “I was born and raised in Moscow. My best friends are Russians, Slavs, ”he said.

The MMA fighter also suggested that the tape in which he “beats up a colleague” was leaked after Magomedov spoke out against the Russian nationalist Maxim Martsinkevich (Tesak), who committed suicide in jail.

At the moment, Askhab Magomedov’s Instagram page is not available.