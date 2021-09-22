the singer revealed the release date and title of the record

The singer did not bother to create a beautiful video, but she still caught up with the intrigues.

27-year-old American singer Ariana Grande continues to tease fans with her new release. A year and a half ago, the pop star released the album Thank U, Next, which earned a number of achievements, and since then fans have been waiting for new music from her.

And on October 18, the girl revealed the secret of what her next disc will be called. She posted on Instagram a video of her keyboard with her finger typing the word Positions in slow motion. This is the title of the sixth studio album of the young artist.

At the same time, two countdown counters appeared on the singer’s official website, which count the time until October 23 and 30. It is expected that on these dates the single from the new disc and the album itself will be released.

We add that it will not be easy for Ariana to surpass herself. Her release Thank U, Next went platinum several times, and also brought the girl four Grammy nominations. The album repeated the record of The Beatles: the singles from this disc took the first lines of the Billboard Hot 100 chart at the same time.