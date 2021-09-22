The situation escalated: the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became strained

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

It is obvious that 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 43-year-old Kanye West will not remain friends after the divorce. According to insiders, the TV star and the rapper no longer speak to each other. Kanye changed all phone numbers and told his wife that she could only contact him through his security.

As a source told Page Six, West decided to suddenly cut all ties with his wife even before she filed for divorce.

Despite this, they still raise children together: Kim does not interfere with Kanye’s communication with them.

She trusts him in dealing with children. He loves them and often sees them. When she leaves home, he comes and spends time with them,

– the insider shared.

He also added that one of Kanye’s demands was that Kim should not be present at his meetings with his sons and daughters.

Kim Kardashian retained the right to own the family mansion in California, where she lives with her children. Despite the fact that the rapper bought the house, he did not apply for it.

Now West, however, spends most of his time in Los Angeles, and not in Wyoming, where he has an estate, so he regularly sees his children. After the couple divorced, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and one-year-old Psalm will stay with their mother, but the rapper will see them whenever possible – Kim does not mind.