The son of Rudkovskaya and Plushenko trains with a fracture

As the producer noted, Alexander did not stop training, despite serious damage.

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya on Instagram stated that her eight-year-old son Sasha is a real fighter. A few days ago, the child unsuccessfully played football with older children and received a broken arm. As a result, the whole new program that they were preparing with their father went down the drain.

At the same time, Alexander decided not to stop training. He will train in the gym and roll out a new program for future competitions.

“A day later I went out on the ice! It was not only Eugene’s decision. This was his firm decision! I know how many compassionate mothers will curse me, but I am proud of my son! I’m glad that a real man is growing! Fighter! Athlete! And even if there are no such difficult jumps today, but what kind of character does an eight-year-old boy have! “ Yana Rudkovskaya

Recall that Sasha Plushenko has been professionally engaged in figure skating for several years. Rudkovskaya’s son won several victories in children’s competitions, beating older children.

