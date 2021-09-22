The star of The Amazing Spider-Man and La La Landa Emma Stone is 32 years old. Here is her photo

November 6, 32 years old American actress Emma Stone turned. Here’s how her career developed. Emma was born in Scottsdale, Arizona. From the age of 11 she played in the theater, and at 16 she moved to Los Angeles with her mother. There, the aspiring actress starred in serials that did not succeed and were soon closed. Stone was lucky to have a supporting role in the 2007 comedy “Superbaddies”. The story of three buddies trying to get to the main party of their lives opened the way for Stone to other Hollywood projects.

Shot from the movie “SuperFathers”

In the following years, Emma Stone actively starred in comedy films, including “The Naked Drummer”, “The Boys Love It” and “Welcome to Zombieland.” World fame came to the actress in 2010 after the release of “Excellent student of easy virtue.” The dramedy about a girl who decided to turn an unpleasant rumor about herself into an advantage surprised her with huge popularity and big box office receipts. And Emma Stone received her first Golden Globe nomination for her role in this film.

Shot from the film “Excellent student of easy virtue”

The career of an actress quickly took off. In 2011, she played in the acclaimed “Servant”, and in 2012 became the lover of the protagonist in “The Amazing Spider-Man”. Emma returned to Gwen Stacy in 2014 with a sequel titled The Amazing Spider-Man: High Voltage.

Shot from the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”

The actress rose to a new level in 2014 after the brilliant performance of the role of the daughter of the protagonist in “Birdman” by Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu. For this work, Emma was nominated for several prestigious awards.

Shot from the movie “Birdman”

It didn’t take long to wait for the Oscar. Just a couple of years later, Stone starred in the musical melodrama La La Land. The love story of an actress and a musician became one of the main films of 2016 and helped Stone to fully reveal his talent. For this role, she received an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA.

Shot from the film “La La Land”