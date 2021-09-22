The Ufa goalkeeper saved all the penalty kicks in the Russian Cup match :: Football :: RBC Sport

The Ufa club defeated Legion Dynamo in a penalty shootout in the group stage match of the cup. Goalkeeper Alexey Kuznetsov played the first match for Ufa and saved five 11-meters out of five

Ufa players

(Photo: Global Look Press)



Ufa defeated the Makhachkala club Legion Dynamo on penalties in the group round match of the Russian Football Cup.

The main time of the match ended with the score 1: 1. The account was opened by residents of Makhachkala, who play in the second division of the FNL. Shamil Saaduev distinguished himself (60th minute, from the penalty spot). Ufa equalized the score in time compensated by the second half with the efforts of Alexei Nikitin (90 plus five).

In the penalty shootout, the Ufa team was more accurate – 2: 0. Ufa goalkeeper Alexei Kuznetsov saved all post-match penalties (five out of five). And one of the blows was delivered by Dynamo goalkeeper Adil Magomedov. Kuznetsov coped with it, but the referee considered that the Ufa goalkeeper had gone too far out of the gate, and ordered a second shot, which the 25-year-old goalkeeper repulsed again.

In the first match of the group stage, Legion Dynamo lost to Alania, with which Ufa will play away on 27 October.