There were no fans at UFC tournaments for over a year. Now they are back: as many as 15 thousand fans and one Megan Fox! – Puncher – Blogs

Atmosphere – ❤️

On the night of March 8, 2020, UFC 248 was held in Las Vegas – the last promotion tournament before the pandemic and the closing of the stands. For over a year, Dana White lived with the fighters in two locations: a modest but fully equipped UFC Apex gym in Las Vegas and Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

A strictly limited circle of people watched the top battles: organization personnel, security services, doctors and seconds. For fans, the entrance was closed until in mid-March 2021, White delighted:

“I have been waiting for this moment for a whole year and now I want to inform you that we are back. UFC 261 will take place on April 24 in Jacksonville with a full house of fans.

It will be the most powerful card that 15,000 fans will be able to see live. “

And the fans did not disappoint. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida was completely packed.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman took out Jorge Masvidal to defend his welterweight title. It seems that the Nigerian, like no one else, felt the atmosphere of the fans returning to the stands.

Rose Namajunas also won by knockout: in a minute she dealt with Weili Zhang, becoming the champion of the women’s minimum weight.

True, all 15 thousand fans saw a terrible sight: Chris Weidman broke his shin after his own blow, and those present could not come to their senses for a long time.

Even the Hollywood star Megan Fox came to the tournament in Florida! She was accompanied by the singer Machine Gun Kelly.

The NFL stars are there too: Chad Ochochinko and Tom Brady!

Jake Paul, who knocked out Ben Askren just a week ago, went to MMA, immediately hitting Daniel Cormier.

Now we are waiting for July 10 and UFC 264: on this day, Conor and Poirier will meet in Las Vegas, and 20,800 tickets were sold in a few seconds.

Photo: REUTERS / Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports; Gettyimages.ru/Alex Menendez / Stringer