There will be no more judging: a drunk referee worked at the match of children’s teams – 09/20/2021

The video of the incident was published on the Baza Telegram channel and quickly spread across the network. The judge’s skates were moving, he could not bend down and pick up the puck, and fell several times. He left the court after the warm-up and the match began without him. But then for some reason he returned, giving the audience a lot of funny minutes. Five minutes after the start of the game, the referee was removed from the site and he did not appear on it again.

In the match protocol, 20-year-old Nikita Babintsev and 52-year-old Igor Svetilov were announced, but later the second of them, who is the chief refereeing specialist of the Moscow Hockey Federation, said that he did not initially work at the game.

“They called me, I came urgently, because everything could not end very well, because the second referee Nikita Babinsev is quite young. For the first time in 20 years I have encountered such a thing, our team is normal. The entire team of FHM judges is at a loss how this could have happened, ”the referee commented on the situation. He did not disclose the name of the judge, but assured that this person would not work anymore.

“The younger generation, the boy was left without a mother at an early age, perhaps this situation affected his upbringing. I will not name this judge, but he will not judge again. He did not calculate his capabilities a little, I talked to him why this happened. Most importantly, it was impossible to understand that he was in such a state until he went out on the ice. His brother is judging us, I talked to him. He, too, cannot understand how this happened, “Svetilov told the Championship.

Svetilov noted that humanly he felt sorry for his colleague, but, according to him, this is not forgiven. And this story should be indicative for young judges.

“Something happened in my personal life. He said that he had a fight with the girl. There were problems. This story broke him, he got drunk. Now it is discussed in all social networks and on all sites. Irresponsible, I say, ”said Svetilov.

Two-time Olympic champion Alexander Kozhevnikov called the referee’s actions a shame.

This is a shame. It is necessary to deal with the refereeing and draw conclusions. Judging drunk with children is a nightmare. It shouldn’t be like that. This will discredit our hockey. It is necessary to unambiguously expel for such actions. If a person is sick, then he needs to be treated. If he did this in consciousness, then naturally he must be removed and kept out of the ice for life. Alexander Kozhevnikov two-time Olympic champion

The former head coach of the Russian national team, Vyacheslav Bykov, had a question, how could a referee in such a state be allowed to play.

“Who admits such people? I think the federation should consider and take measures, because this is a sport, and even more so for children. A drunken person should not, in principle, go to work. As for the level of refereeing in Russia, it seems to me that, in principle, in any sport, association or federation there are people who control this process and improve it. Our judiciary is also engaged in improving the rules and how to use them during the competition, ”Bykov said.

The Moscow Ice Hockey Federation will hold a meeting regarding the incident.

“The Moscow Ice Hockey Federation tomorrow, September 20, will hold a meeting of the Sports and Disciplinary Committee and a meeting of the Regional Collegium of Moscow Judges in connection with the incident with referee Yemelyan Mayorov at the 2011 Moscow Cup Winners’ match between the teams“ Spartak Sporttech ”-“ Kharlamov Academy ” … The results and decisions on this issue will be published on the official website, “- said in a statement on the official website of the organization.