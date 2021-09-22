“This is a fraud?”. Sonic’s creator doesn’t believe in the value of his game

Yuji Naka, programmer for the first installments of Sonic the Hedgehog, and later the head of the team responsible for the series, is surprised at the price of a packaged box of the first part of the game at auction.

At the time of this writing, it is 430 thousand dollars. Naka writes on Twitter:

“Is this some kind of fraud? I wondered if it was time for Sonic to reach new heights. “

“I saw that recently the Mario game was sold at a high price, so I thought it would be the same with Sonic, but that’s different. I’m sorry”.

Perhaps he is referring to the recent dispute with the Wata company, which assigns quality categories to games.

In short: some collectors accuse Wata of artificially inflating the prices of retro games in collaboration with auction houses, earning commissions and ratings. The owners of the companies allegedly buy the boxes to keep the practice a secret and artificially inflate the price.

The above copy of Sonic the Hedgehog received a 9.4 rating from Wata Games. This is one of the highest possible estimates.