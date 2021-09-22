“This is a fraud?” – the former head of Sonic Team was surprised that the Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge was sold for $ 31 million | Games

Former head of the Sonic Team studio Yuji Naka questioned the honesty of the auction at which the Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge was sold for $ 430 thousand (₽31.3 million). The developer tweeted about this.

The auction for the Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge ended on September 19th. The Wata Games company estimated its condition at 9.4 points out of 10. According to its experts, the item has investment value – in the future, the value of the lot will only grow. Naka also noted that fraud is possible in this case.

Previously, the auction house Heritage and the appraisal company Wata Games were accused of artificially inflating the prices of rare copies of video games in order to increase profit from transactions. According to journalists, Wata Games CEO Denise Kahn and Heritage co-founder Jim Halperin manipulated the market through press releases and interviews to keep the value of retro games growing. At the same time, the appraisers of Wata Games artificially inflated the cost of lots for the auctions.

After that, the co-founder of Wata Games, Mark Haspel, was caught selling cartridges, whose evaluation was carried out by the company. This is prohibited by the rules of the corporation, as it can lead to forgery and abuse of authority.