Those wishing to upgrade old PCs to Windows 11 will be forced to abandon possible claims

Although it is known that Microsoft is ready to provide support for the new Windows 11 operating system only for computers with certain Intel and AMD processors, the company announced that enthusiasts will be able to install the OS on older PCs – only they will have to be responsible for their performance on their own.

ISO images with the new operating system will be available to users, but older computers will not receive updates. During installation, you will have to accept the terms of the agreement, which states that the computer does not meet the minimum system requirements of the OS, the installation of Windows 11 on it is not recommended, support and updates for these versions of Windows are not provided.

Any damage due to incompatibility of hardware and software is not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. It is not yet known whether the developer will release updates at all or critical ones can still be obtained.

It should be borne in mind that these conditions, like everything else related to Windows 11, may still change significantly. For example, the minimum hardware requirements already changed at the end of August, so it is possible that the terms of the agreement will be revised before or even after the release of the new OS.

For those who still do not know if the computer they are using is compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft has released a new version of PC Health Check software 3.0.210914001, which allows you to find out for sure. At the same time, the utility shows why the PC is not supported, if this is really the case. For now, the utility is only available to members of the Windows Insider program.