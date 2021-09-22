Top 5 Cardano Projects After Alonzo Update (Part 3) | Blockchain24

The Alonzo update took place on September 12, and the hype has driven ADA’s growth by about 1305% from January 2021.

Just take a look at the difference between the number of companies in the Cardano ecosystem in March and August 2021 in the picture:

In 6 months, the Cardano ecosystem has grown to include over 100 projects, and the DeFi to NFT initiatives will continue this upward trend.

Introducing 5 more of the best Cardano projects:

# 1: ERGODEX

ERGODEX is a decentralized exchange that provides fast and easy secure transfer of liquidity between Ergo and Cardano.

In this way, AMM (Automatic Market Maker) and order book exchange concepts are combined, which very few DEXs manage. For example, Uniswap and Pancakeswap are DEXs that have costly transactions and decentralization issues. However, ErgoDEX’s goals are quickly being achieved, including solving these problems.

On the other hand, ErgoDEX is currently in beta. Thus, the beta version of AMM tested about 1,100 swap transactions. So, if you want to try ErgoDEX AMM, open the Yoroi wallet.

Nª2: OCCAMFI

OCCAMFI’s mission is to become a smart layer of DeFi Cardano. To this end, OccamFi offers users a suite of DeFi solutions tailored for the Cardano ecosystem. These instruments range from launch pads, DEX instruments to liquidity pools.

OccamRazer is the first complete launcher solution built on OccamFi for the Cardano ecosystem. It became the main launching pad for Cardano.

On the other hand, 6 IDOs have been successfully completed and there is a long list of upcoming IDOs. Launchbars have worked very well with other blockchains in the past, so OccamRazor is expected to do well as well.

In addition, the OccamFi ecosystem has its own OCC token, which has several use cases.

There are now over 9,000 wallets that hold OCC, making it one of the most used applications in Cardano.

Besides, OccamFi announced the launch of OCX, a new OccamFi token, and promised rewards for early supporters and holders of OCC.

Nª3: CARDSTARTER

CardStarter is the first insured project accelerator for the Cardano ecosystem. An insured launch pad means that IDO members are insured against any risk of financial loss as a result of the DeFi exploit. In addition, CardStarter is a decentralized accelerator and exchange platform connecting Cardano innovators early on with their community.

Its CARDS token has become the # 1 launch pad for current ROI as participation in the CardStarter IDO requires users to stake CARDS tokens. This is the only way users can participate in lotteries or guaranteed pools.

However, participating in the IDO CardStarter can be costly for many people as the price of the CARDS token is $ 17.8. Therefore, the minimum bet is 100 CARDS.

Finally, it is important to note that over $ 12,293 of CARDS tokens are wallets, making it the third largest holder of Cardano projects.

# 4: SINGULARITYNET

SingularityNET is a decentralized market for artificial intelligence algorithms protected by blockchain technology. This innovative platform has brought together leading minds in machine learning and blockchain to democratize access to artificial intelligence technologies. However, SingularityNET is ditching Ethereum due to its proverbial gas cost and scalability issues.

In addition, SingularityNET plans to launch trillions of API calls in the future. Inside its Marketplace, 51 services are listed, and you can request a demo paid in $ AGIX. This means that the platform has already formed a base of AI developers.

In fact, Charles Hoskinson was promoting SingularityNET, which seems to be working in favor of the project.

In addition, it is important to note that over 27,000 AGIX holders worth $ 27,000 are implementing the project, with Cardano holding the largest number of holders.

# 5: SUNDAESWAP

Sundaeswap promises to be the Uniswap equivalent for Cardano and is one of the first Cardano initiatives to get a lot of attention. In May 2021, SundaeSwap announced an initial pool of shares (ISO) offering. ISO will allow you to delegate ADA to the SundaeSwap pool. In return, you receive ADA staking rewards.

Therefore, community members are eagerly awaiting its launch, and it could become one of Cardano’s most lucrative projects. According to the latest updates, DEX is expected to launch in mid-October, with ISOs to follow shortly thereafter.

But how does Sundayswap differ from other DEXs built on Cardano? Well, SundaeSwap DEX has established multiple partnerships to provide liquidity from day one. For example, they collaborate with other projects like Liqwid.