transfers of the club in recent seasons, strategy and problems with the roster, center of midfield, analysis. Sport-Express

The central midfielders of Spartak did not make a single key pass in the derby with CSKA.

Spartak has a weak center of the field: Zobnin, Umyarov, Hendrix – a set not for serious achievements. This happened partly due to limit restrictions, and partly due to personnel decisions. It is especially disappointing that the red-and-whites have an excellent and varied attack in front, and quite a working defense behind them. In any case, in the RPL, the central part of the defense, comparable to Spartak, is only for Zenit.

We are engaged in self-deception when we think that all Spartak’s troubles are some kind of right-back. The match between Chelsea and Zenit eloquently proves that even Sutormin can play quite successfully on the defensive flank with the excellent Barrios (even if he played the third central defender). And that means – anyone.

Therefore, Rui Vitoria chose a scheme in which the influence of the central midfielders on ball control is minimal. The entire attack is easily bypassed by pushing the ball over the flanks / semi-flanks. It is not for nothing that Nikolay Rasskazov has become the leader in the total number (and accuracy) of passes for Spartak in recent matches, and a pair of central midfielders are concentrating on selection / pressing / opening in the final third.

It’s amazing how inconsistent decisions the Spartak leadership makes in the transfer market. Buying Kofrie is a flashy advertisement for randomness. The Belgian is the seventh center-back, if you count Maslov. And this is in conditions when “Spartak” loses Kral and remains with the three Zobnin – Umyarov – Hendrix, of which only Nail remained in front of the derby with Rui Vitoria, and Litvinov had to be paired with him.

It is very characteristic that the central midfielders of Spartak did not make a single key pass during the match. They just didn’t even try, and moving the ball is one of the main tasks for the players in this position.

In this sense, the composition of CSKA in the center of the field did not differ much: Bistrovich, Kuchaev, Akhmetov, Dzagoev, Mukhin, Bohinen. At the same time, of course, Dzagoev stood out. There are almost no footballers with such qualities in the entire RPL now. But in order to show them, you need to be healthy. We hardly see Alan healthy, although in the derby he started at the start and made one of the two key passes for CSKA in the match, the second accurate, by the way, was performed by Ilzat Akhmetov. And this statistics of exacerbations is a natural disaster.

The fact is that the limit restrictions were introduced to the lineups of the best teams in Russia of young central midfielders. Oblyakov, Akhmetov, Umyarov, Maradishvili, Mukhin. Unfortunately, these players show weakness in playing under pressure. This is most important in modern conditions, where pressure is the main playing tool of many European teams. But the worst thing is that these guys are not particularly developing.

If you have not yet fully understood the idea or consider it empty reasoning, then remember the center of the field of prime CSKA, which endured Manchester City in the Champions League: Eremenko, Natkho, Vernbloom, Dzagoev. Each of them could successfully act under pressure and had a high game intelligence, which consistently created opportunities for CSKA to move the ball forward.

If we take an example from the history of “Spartak”, I propose to pay attention to the best European campaign of “Spartak” over the past 10 years: 2011, Europa League, home match with Ajax. In the Spartak start – Carioca, Ibson, Alex. Each of the Brazilians also met the European requirements for the level of ball control, actions under pressure and the quality of passes. Or the last championship season: Fernando, Glushakov, Zobnin, Jano Ananidze. With such a high-quality environment, Roman Zobnin looked like part of a system that masked his weaknesses. And, by the way, the right-back in that team was played by Andriy Yeshchenko and the Brazilian Mauricio (Petkovich arrived later).

In general, it is very strange that many Russian clubs have decided to bet on the center of the field, made up of stagnant Russians, whose level currently does not correspond to their ambitious goals. This is also why Zenit has been the eternal champion of recent years. The St. Petersburg club has a pair of Barrios – Wendel. The rest of the RPL in this sense is much weaker. By several orders of magnitude.

Because of this, everything was so pale in the CSKA-Spartak derby. Both teams do not have a high-quality game, the center of the field is almost identical in terms of level (if we take Dzagoev out of the brackets in his best form). It was great for the intrigue before the match, but very bad for the overall level of the league and the results of our teams in Europe. You have probably already noticed this in the odds table.

And the low quality of the last derby is another evidence of systemic miscalculations of our best clubs.