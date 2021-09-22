Ukrainian four-time Olympic champion was offended by the authorities :: Others :: RBC Sport

Yana Klochkova noted that she was not invited to the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence. “Athletes turn out to be unnecessary for our country,” she said

Four-time Olympic swimming champion, Ukrainian Yana Klochkova, spoke about her grudge against the authorities of her country for not receiving an invitation to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence on August 24. She told about this in the program “Life of Famous People” on the TV channel “1 + 1”.

“Athletes turn out to be unnecessary for our country. Many people wrote to me and asked why I was not invited. I also ask this question, why are they treated this way. I have no answer, “the Observer portal quotes Klochkov.

When asked if this is due to the fact that her parents live in Crimea, Klochkova replied: “I don’t know, I didn’t think about it. But, of course, they often write that I am from the Crimea, I speak Russian, I go there often. My son lives there with his parents and grandmother. Honestly, after this situation with the celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine, I lose heart, “added 39-year-old Klochkova.

He also said that she was pleased to receive a message from the Olympic champion and deputy from the Servant of the People party Zhan Beleniuk, who “apologized for the country.” According to Klochkova, despite this situation, she still plans to carry out sports projects in Ukraine.

Klochkova won two gold medals each at the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games at distances of 200 and 400 m in complex swimming. She also has a silver at the Olympic Games-2000 in 800 m freestyle, three gold and two silver at the World Championships.