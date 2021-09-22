Updated utility PC Health Check will tell you why your computer is not compatible with Windows 11

A few months ago, Microsoft released PC Health Check, which is designed to check the compatibility of users’ computers with Windows 11. In fact, this utility turned out to provide little useful data and users preferred to use third-party tools to check the compatibility. Now, with about two weeks left before Windows 11 launch, Microsoft has released an improved version of PC Health Check.

The utility continues to be an easy-to-use tool for verifying that you meet the minimum system requirements for installing Windows 11. In addition to a compatible 64-bit processor, installing a new operating system requires at least 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of free disk space, and support for Secure Boot and Trusted Module Platform 2.0.

The list of supported processors is not very large, but relatively modern computers are likely to meet this parameter. As for Intel, the list includes 8th Gen Core processors and newer, as well as some 7th Gen models. In the case of AMD chips, we are talking about Ryzen 2000 and newer models, including the Ryzen Threadripper, as well as some Athlon and Epyc models. For a complete list of supported Intel and AMD processors, visit the Microsoft support site.

In most cases, the previous version of the PC Health Check utility reported processor incompatibility, although in fact most often the reason was precisely the requirement to use TPM 2.0. At the same time, the user did not receive any additional information or recommendations. The new version of PC Health Check will provide more detailed information about the reasons for the incompatibility of the user’s computer with Windows 11. All detected reasons of incompatibility are accompanied by links to the corresponding support pages, which describe how to solve the problems encountered.