Valery Gazzaev will leave the State Duma: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

Former footballer and football coach, deputy of the State Duma of the seventh convocation Valery Gazzayev will leave the lower house of parliament following the elections. This was reported by Kommersant.

Gazzayev participated in the voting from the Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth party in Dagestan. As a result of the elections to the State Duma, eight single-mandate candidates were elected: Valery Gartung, Galina Khovanskaya, Elena Drapeko, Anatoly Aksakov, Anatoly Lisitsyn, Anatoly Greshnevikov, Alexander Aksenenko and Yuri Grigoriev. Among the non-re-elected was, among other things, the head of the committee for nationalities Valery Gazzayev.

In July, Gazzayev named the benefits of athletes in politics. In his opinion, athletes have a broad outlook, experience and knowledge that can be useful in the field of health care, sports, international politics and the fight against doping.

Gazzaev is known for his performances for Spartak from Ordzhonikidze, Rostov SKA, Moscow Lokomotiv and Dynamo, as well as Dynamo from Tbilisi. As part of the USSR national team, he won bronze at the 1980 Summer Olympics. In 1986 he began his coaching career.

He became a member of Fair Russia in June 2016. In the same year he was elected to the State Duma, where he headed the committee on nationalities.