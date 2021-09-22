Video: Laying asphalt on the Igora Drive highway

At the end of June, the organizers of Formula 1 officially confirmed that the Russian Grand Prix from 2023 will be held at the new Igora Drive circuit, which is 54 kilometers from St. Petersburg. In August, work began on the track to change the track configuration in preparation for the upcoming Formula 1 round.

On the eve of Igora Drive, the first layer of asphalt was laid on the new track configuration, the length of which will be 5182 meters. Like the existing configuration, the new one was designed by Hermann Tilke, and organically uses the interesting terrain, which will make the track even more technical and exciting.

“The work is being carried out in close cooperation with the FIA ​​and Formula 1, as well as with the FIM and MotoGP,” the press service of the autodrom reports. – The modernization will use the most modern solutions to ensure the safety of riders, including an increase in departure zones and the installation of additional Tecpro barriers. The work is carried out in accordance with all the requirements of the FIA ​​and FIM. This will renew the licenses for the existing configuration and obtain Grade 1 and Grade A licenses for the new one.

The modernization will also affect the Igora Drive infrastructure. The changes will create an even more functional space for teams and pilots to have exciting races. Expanded spectator zones will enable guests to enjoy every second of the spectacular competition. “