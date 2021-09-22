“Vitoria is dying out before our eyes. It seems that he is not a tenant in Spartak as a coach. “

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich commented on the words of Spartak head coach Rui Vitoria that his team was better than CSKA (0: 1) in the 8th round match of Tinkoff RPL.

– And how are these words different from what he said after “Lehi” (0: 1)? Vitoria can be understood, even to some extent it becomes insulting for him. It begins to fade before our eyes.

It’s clear that no coach in his place would go to the management and say: “Guys, I’m not coping, goodbye, I’m the worst coach of Spartak in statistics over the past 100 years“. He will not do so, because everything knows how to count money, and in particular the coaches who worked in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, Vitoria himself will not go to the management, but it seems to me that he is no longer a tenant in Spartak’s coaching style, and he understands this very well.

Everything could have been more successful if the implementation in the matches against Legia and CSKA had not let down. And if Fedun hadn’t given comments, which later got into the press, he would have 6 points with Legia and CSKA. This all only irritated the team and created an additional negative background, – said Genich.

After the defeat to CSKA, Spartak’s press attaché Dmitry Zelenov emphasized that the club’s management trusts Vitoria’s coaching staff.

At the moment, the red and white are in ninth place in the Tinkoff RPL standings.