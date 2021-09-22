Vyacheslav Fetisov reacted to Kaprizov’s contract with Minnesota

Two-time Olympic ice hockey champion Vyacheslav Fetisov commented on the new contract of Russian striker Kirill Kaprizov with Minnesota Wild.

“Kaprizov was appointed the leader of the team, given the biggest contract. Let him show his leadership qualities, which will allow Kirill to become a hockey player for a long time. The team is counting on him, they have identified him as a leader, let him drag the team. In five years in the NHL, any team with the right approach can become a champion.

Everything will depend on the hockey player: whether he wants to become a leader, drag the team behind him, go down in the history of world hockey, or be content with his money, not thinking about anything. I want to wish Kaprizov good luck! He is a symbolic guy for us, he won the Olympics, let him try. We will worry about Kirill, I hope he will play at the Olympic Games in accordance with all his ambitions, ”Fetisov said in an interview with the correspondent of“ Championship ”Arina Lavrova.