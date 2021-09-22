We buy used, and even faulty. What for?

Hey!

Different people have different attitudes towards buying electronics from their hands. Someone categorically does not accept this, while others are not so categorical about buying from hands. And if the main reasons for, as a rule, are cost savings and only sometimes there is no choice when it is almost impossible to buy the same new device, then there will be a whole list of reasons against. And even in this list there will be those who have completely different motives in their essence.

Principles

In this case, a person simply does not accept the idea of ​​using something after others. Typically, principles come with money. However, it is difficult to condemn for this, and it is not necessary. On the contrary, a new thing, especially when it comes to electronics, will almost always be better than a used one.

Quality risks

It is clear that buying a device from hands is in a sense always a lottery: what was done with it before? Has the device been repaired? And if there was, then in what repair? Are there any hidden defects?

Absolutely normal fears, the implementation of each of which can cancel out both the economy, and in general all the desire and joy of a new thing.

Crime topic

Everything is clear here. It is not known why and by whom the device was used and whether this will all affect the new owner. And the device can also be stolen, and then, if we are talking, for example, about a phone, you can also have problems with the law, which, most likely, will be solved in your favor, but the device will still be taken away from you. And this is a loss of nerves, time and money.









Originality

Today, the more popular the device, the more fakes it has. And just with hands the risk of buying a fake is maximum. Although, recalling the stories with Russian online stores and online platforms selling fakes under the guise of the original, everything is not so simple. But let’s be honest, the risk is much higher when buying from hands.

Disgust

Someone has principles, and someone is simply not ready to use a device that someone else has touched before. And okay, if I just touched it, but put it in my ears … No, it’s impossible. And these people can be understood.

No guarantee

This point could be combined with the point about risks with quality, but I will highlight it separately, since it is still more about the existence of a guarantee, and not about a quality guarantee. When buying a device from our hands, we often buy something with an expired warranty period, and for many this is a very important parameter. And yes, having a safety net is much more comfortable than being left without it. And no matter that the most frequent cases of breakdowns are mechanical damage, which is not a warranty case, having at least some protection for your investments is better than none.

If you do not welcome the purchase of used electronics, but your reason was not on the list, write it in the comments, it will be curious to read it.

But all of the above is about buying a device that can be used here and now. However, there is a certain part of people who buy knowingly faulty devices either for their repair and use, or for repair and further resale at a higher price.

And here, on the one hand, the risk is maximum, on the other hand, if you know something that others do not know, and is ready to take a risk, it can be interesting.

It’s just that a malfunction may not always mean a problem. Sometimes, knowing the nuances, you can save a lot and please yourself.

Speaking about myself, I think you know very well that I have no preconceptions about buying used electronics. And often I buy something obviously faulty in order to fix it and either use it on its own, or put it on experiments, or, having repaired it, give it to someone close to me, or sell it.

In order not to be unfounded, I will tell you about a couple of cases with my favorite wireless headsets.

Motorola Vervebuds 300

Somehow not so long ago, while visiting my parents, while my wife was talking to my mother, I stuck to Avito, just aimlessly scrolling through the recommendation feed. My eyes caught on the announcement of the sale of a wireless headset Motorola Verve Buds 300, which I, because of my love for the Motorola brand, wanted to buy for a test, but did not, since I counted 2,500 rubles. a large sum for the experiment.

And then the person was ready to part with the device for 300 rubles. That’s just bad luck, the headset was conditionally working – according to the seller, the headphones refused to pair with each other, working as two separate devices. And, judging by the style of presentation of the problem, the person knows what forums are, and have tried all the known methods. But guys, 300 rubles! Yes, batteries alone in such headphones will cost twice as much! Resolved, you need to take. An additional argument in favor of taking the risk was the fact that the person lives in the same house as his parents, only in the next doorway. This is destiny.

20 minutes, and I have the headset.

Okay metal cylinder, at the ends of which headphones are fixed on magnets. And yes, they do not mate with each other. Now finding a solution is a matter of principle. We read the forum and understand that there is only one option – to do a full reset.

We do a reset according to the instructions. And nothing. And then, remembering the nuances of pairing one of the generations of Buds headsets from Samsung, namely the need to manipulate the case, we try to transfer this experience to Moto. We charge the case and do a reset without removing the headphones from the case, and then, keeping in mind that it is often the left earpiece that is the leading one, and without removing the headphones from the case, we first turn on the left earpiece, and then the right one. We wait a few seconds and rejoice – the pairing has happened!

Now it is a full-fledged headset with good rich sound and a battery life of about 3 hours.

As a result, a little risk, a little curiosity, and for 300 rubles. and an hour of time we have at our disposal a headset worth 3,000 rubles. Yes, there was a risk, but 300 rubles is not a serious amount that you can risk.

Another example that I have used several times already is the Samsung Galaxy Buds / Galaxy Buds + headset.

Samsung Galaxy Buds / Galaxy Buds +

On the same Avito there are periodically advertisements for the sale of these headsets in a partially working condition, when only one earphone is working. The reason is simple – at one point a person is faced with a non-working earpiece. Any external attempts to bring the earphone to life do not lead to a result, people despair and either throw the device in a desk drawer or put it up for sale at a reasonable price. One of these lots purchased is Galaxy Buds for 800 rubles.

Risk? What another. But it’s interesting! And also, if you ask the owners about how this happened, almost everyone will say that they did not use the headset for some time, and after turning on one earphone showed no signs of life. And most often it will be the left earpiece (presenter).

My first thought was the assumption that from the point of view of iron, everything is in order with the headphones.

To test my guess, I bought such a headset as an experiment.

And then I took it apart and checked the battery. By the way, the Buds series is very easy to understand. You need a sharp object and a little neatness and perseverance.

And in this article you can read the Galaxy Buds breakdown in more detail.

By the way, Buds + are even easier to disassemble, and it is quite easy to get to the battery, so even a person who is far from repairs can handle Buds + disassembly. The main thing is not to rush.

Actually, after disassembling and removing the battery, I first tried to turn on the earpiece with a different battery, and it worked (alas, I didn’t take a photo, there was no time for that). So the matter is definitely in the battery. Googling the battery gave disappointing results – a little expensive (about 1000 rubles for the original Varta battery). And then I thought about this: lithium batteries have such a property – with a deep discharge, they go into protection mode and do not react to standard charging currents. And lying idle for a long time, besides the leading earphone, could just lead to a deep discharge and, as a result, the battery goes into protection mode.

It remains to check the guess, for which the wires from the telephone charger were directly connected to the battery, and the charger is literally plugged into the outlet for a few seconds. Putting the battery back, collecting the earpiece and putting it in the case, I saw the charge indication! Hooray. The guesses turned out to be correct, and the repairs were elementary.

After that, I tested my guess six or seven more times by buying similar Buds / Buds + with one working ear and reviving them in 15 minutes. And then it became uninteresting and boring. But I will definitely find something similar and interesting, especially since there are always suggestions.

Therefore, buying from hands is not always a problem and money down the drain. Sometimes this is an opportunity to have a good time with your favorite hobby and, if you wish, even make a little money.

But this is a personal experience that will not necessarily be successful, since there is always a risk.

The only question is how much you are willing to take risks and what it will give you.

How do you feel about buying handheld devices? And if this is a device with a known defect? I know that some are ready to buy broken cars for restoration, but what about electronics?