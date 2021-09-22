Well paid and paid, why mutter something? Thomas Tuchel harshly responded to critics of his football player

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel made it clear yesterday that he will no longer tolerate questions about Kepa Arrisabalaga’s transfer amount, as he is tired of the local media constantly trying to pressure his player.

Already today the Blues will play against Aston Villa in the League Cup and it is expected that the Spanish goalkeeper will take the place in the goal for this meeting. Therefore, this provoked some journalists to ask Tuchel a leading question: “What do you think about Kepa, for whom they paid a lot of money, but at the same time he is not even the main goalkeeper in the team?” Thomas got very angry about this question and said, “Who cares about money anyway? Why does everyone care about this? Yes, we paid a lot for it and now what? “

“The only question is whether we can afford to have him as the goalkeeper of our team. Now we have at least two top goalkeepers in our squad and we need both of them. I respect and appreciate Kepa, he is a real professional and enough already to remember his price tag, I ask you, ”the Chelsea head coach summed up his answer.