What technologies are missing in the Apple iPhone, why the iPhone could not

I am often blamed for the fact that I am completely unfair to the iPhone, because this is the best, in the opinion of a person, smartphone that has no competitors in principle. The logical chain is built in an uncomplicated way – this is the most expensive smartphone, which means that money is taken for technology, hence the logical conclusion that they are the best and, therefore, the iPhone is the best. The flaw in such reasoning is obvious, but the eternal “we don’t need this” is superimposed on it. If Apple products do not have any functions, then for the flock of the apple company this means that they are unnecessary, harmful, and so on. I will give just one example. For many years I was convinced that the watch on my wrist should not show the time, their screen should not work, ideally when it “does not distract, remains off”. And to see the time, you just need to raise your hand and you will see everything. The lack of an elementary AlwaysOn Display function led people to invent “logical” explanations for why it was inconvenient and unnecessary. As soon as the function appeared in Apple Watch, there was an elegant change of shoes in the air, and it became necessary to buy a new version of the watch just for that!

There are not just a lot of rough edges in the iPhone, they are a cart and a small cart. Let’s try together to look at what technologies were not brought into the iPhone and why Apple did not do this, especially since they have been on the market for a long time. And this will also explain why my choice is Android smartphones, which are a cut above what the iPhone has to offer at an insane price. For ease of perception, I have divided the text into small chapters.

Display from Samsung, read from Apple

Apple’s marketing is great. Getting people to believe that engineers who have no experience with screens, who buy other people’s displays, can do something with them, you need to be able to. The market leader for OLED screens for smartphones is Samsung Display; Apple purchases just such screens for its flagships. But he saves on them and chooses displays that are much cheaper. These are high-quality, excellent matrices, but they have many small flaws that may not be fundamental, but show the chasm between the approach of Apple and Samsung.

Let me remind you that the iPhone is the flagship with the maximum value on the market, competing solutions from Samsung are 20-30% cheaper, and it seems that they have comparable screens, but this is not the case.

I’ll start with the “little things” that characterize well the difference in approaches and the magic that is absent in Apple’s devices. Samsung screens usually have two RGB sensors that detect the level of illumination (front and back). Depending on this, the screen brightness is set, the quality of work in HDR mode is adjusted. The iPhone has one front-facing sensor and is much simpler.

The use of two sensors is impossible without a separate DSP, this is a processor that has built-in algorithms for working with such sensors, understands the difference in illumination in different situations and adjusts the screen backlight. It is expensive for Apple to buy such screens, they take the necessary minimum. Among other things, such a DSP allows you to implement other functions, for example, analyzing the image on the screen and adjusting the color temperature for content, converting images into videos and photos. Pictures on smartphones from Samsung look livelier and brighter, the reason is in their adaptation to a specific hardware.

A separate processor for analyzing all information related to the screen also makes it possible to adjust the adaptive backlighting. The smartphone learns your habits, adapts to them. After two weeks, he “guesses” what exactly you like and for what content. It’s the invisible magic that’s missing from the iPhone. Interestingly, when using a Samsung account, your screen settings are transferred to a new device, where the learning process takes a few days, and this is rather a fine adjustment. You get a device that is comfortable from the first days, as if you bought a new shoe that fits exactly on your foot.









Do you know what else such a DSP can do? Display a splash screen and other information on a part of the screen in standby mode, implement the same AlwaysOn Display, which no one needs, according to iPhone fans (we remember how they also denied the need for AoD in a watch).

The reason Apple does not implement all of these features is trivial: it costs extra money, and the convenience that the user gets is not so visible. About the same as an additional polarizing filter, which makes the picture on the screen in sunglasses bright and of high quality (it is not added to screens for iPhone, another penny saving).

But besides this, there is another point that does not allow implementing a separate DSP for the screen, this is the lack of a capacious battery in the iPhone.

Small battery and outright deception about battery life

Apple knows how to save money and always put small batteries in the iPhone, they saved, as they say, on matches. The cost of the battery is not great, and the difference between a 3000 and 4500 mAh battery is about $ 1.5 with a large production volume. Moreover, the batteries are similar in form-factor, that is, there is no point in changing the case, everything will fit into the current devices.

For example, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 3150 mAh battery, in comparison, the similar Samsung S21 + boasts a 4800 mAh battery.

Instead of increasing the battery capacity and battery life of the iPhone, Apple has gone to the point of directly and consciously creating the impression that the smartphone is showing record battery life. As they say, if you can’t do it in reality, then just make it up. I described it in the video, since then nothing has changed. But millions of people firmly believe that the iPhone works for a very long time under load. Which is not true, since there are no miracles in the world.

Fingerprint sensor – hello masks!

Apple decided to abandon the fingerprint sensors in the iPhone, which played a cruel joke in the pandemic, people had to take off their masks to look at the device. In the same Samsung, the fingerprint sensor works great and in most models is built into the screen, more precisely, it is located under the screen. As well as unlocking in the face, you are free to choose the method that is closer to you. For me, this is the difference between the models – restrictions and complete freedom of choice, when you use what you like, and the manufacturer does not decide it for you. Give me different ways so that I can choose how it is more convenient for me to do this. But no, this is unthinkable for an iPhone.

The notch that makes the iPhone a beast in the smartphone market looks horribly archaic. How people who appreciate design and laconic forms can say that a cut is a great solution is not clear to me. The diagram of the iPhone 13 clearly shows how ugly this cutout is.

Flagship and cameras with a number of limitations

It’s a sin, because I like to take pictures and constantly post something on Instagram, although, of course, he shamelessly squeezes the pictures (with Samsung it stopped about six months ago, before that only pictures from the iPhone were not squeezed). The more diverse the cameras, the more interesting, as new opportunities for shooting appear. The iPhone 13 Pro / Pro Max expected x5 optical zoom to match the competition, but it didn’t. The optical zoom is implemented by the banal addition of an additional camera module, but for Apple and the most expensive smartphones on the planet, it is too expensive. The task is to always save on the filling of the device, to provide the buyer with the necessary minimum, but nothing more. Apple’s flagship always means saving on components, so as not to give the best that is on the market, not to shift the possibilities. By limiting its users in development, Apple is wise, since you cannot dump on their heads what has long been in the products of other companies and is considered the norm for the market.

You need to carefully read the characteristics of the devices and what Apple usually does not say about their devices. For example, the cinematic mode for video only works for FullHD resolution with a frequency of no more than 30 frames per second. Where is 4K? But it was not added, since a dead battery will quickly kill the camera during such shooting, too high costs for mathematical calculations when shooting, computational photography requires not only a powerful processor, but also a battery. And again, the savings come out sideways, making the iPhone unbalanced.

For those who shoot in the “point and shoot” style, the same iPhone is just as good as any other device, there will be no difference. For those who want an interesting result, this device simply does not provide ample opportunities. Basic snapshots for flagships and nothing more.

Wireless charging as a mockery

The feeling that wireless chargers for Apple are a damn topic, they do not work with them anything sensible. Constant overheating, branded accessories that work crookedly, just remember the MagSafe Battery Pack, which cannot charge the iPhone.

Why it is impossible to implement reversible charging for watches or headphones from Apple in the most-most flagships, as is done in most competing smartphones, is a mystery to me. Too complicated technology? No. Too expensive? Perhaps yes. For Apple it will cost about 25 cents per smartphone, can you imagine the savings on millions of devices?

As an afterword

It was possible to continue the list and talk about the “little things” that come together in the big picture. But why? It is impossible to convince sectarians that the object of their adoration does not have many modern functions that have become standard and widespread. As well as proving that old technologies are being sold to them at an exorbitant price. They are attracted by the light of the Apple logo and the fact that such a device is as expensive as possible. This is not about rationality and deliberate choice, this is something completely different.

And I did not touch on the ridiculous limitations of iOS, of which there are a huge number and they practically do not change from year to year. Watch a few dozen videos about this on our YouTube channel, you will be surprised how you can live comfortably on iOS. On the other hand, if you don’t know that you can not dance with a tambourine to do simple things, you probably find this sophisticated dance on the iPhone normal. For people with an outlook, this is usually not the case. On the other hand, perhaps you are in favor of minimalism, lack of opportunities and the fact that the task is performed in only one, time-honored way, then you definitely need an iPhone. Here he will not let you down, all the solutions are from the past, and there is no smell of modernity here.

PS And now you can tell in the comments why you don’t need all of the above and these are “little things”.