What will SKA Arena be like – the largest hockey stadium in the world: details, photos

In St. Petersburg, on Yuri Gagarin Avenue, the main construction project in the history of hockey unfolded – on the site of the SKK, SKA Arena begins to take on some shape – the future site for the World Hockey Championship – 2023, the new SKA home and, in general, a multifunctional sports and leisure complex, which amazes in its scope … It is already known that the SKA Arena with a capacity of 21.5 thousand will become the largest hockey stadium in the world (now the first place is held by the Bell Center in Montreal with a capacity of 21,288). The correspondent of “Championship” visited the construction site, assessed its scale with her own eyes and talked with the General Director of SKA Arena LLC Evgeny Kalabin…

“The arena itself is unique – it is the largest in the world, tentatively it will accommodate more than 22 thousand spectators. When the designers just started their work in 2019, experts toured all the world’s largest ice arenas in Europe and the United States. We watched how everything is arranged in new complexes in Detroit and Vancouver. Plus, they visited our Olympic facilities and stadiums, which were being built for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They paid attention to the most modern arenas. Of course, they focused only on progressive technologies and current sports solutions. Thanks to this, the designers have adopted all the best from world practice, developed their know-how and implemented it in a project for St. Petersburg, ”Kalabin begins the conversation.

Everything for the convenience of fans

The most pressing question for the audience is how comfortable the arena will be. Evgeny Kalabin evaluates everything from personal experience: “I myself go to hockey and see what can be improved. We are trying to predict what can be done based on technical capabilities and legal requirements, ”explains Kalabin.

For example, the arena will have its own application – with navigation, the ability to order fan merchandise or food. “We are trying to make the arena as modern as possible, we want a person sitting on an armchair to order food and buy something. We think over so that people can make a pre-order through the application at catering points and during breaks no longer wait in queues, but go to the table where their order will be brought, ”Kalabin continues.

They are also attentive to what, in fact, begins attending a hockey match – to the arrival at the arena. Logistic flows are being worked out, how people will walk from the metro, pass through the park area and the inspection area. The arena will have several entrances – the main ones are located on the side of Yuri Gagarin Avenue, additional ones – on Kosmonavtov Avenue.

For those who come to the matches by car, there are ground and underground parking lots (2372 cars in total), in addition, a special parking lot for taxis will be allocated at the arena.

The arena itself will be huge (seven floors, not counting the underground level), but intuitive so that no one gets lost. Inside the stadium, it will be possible to move between floors both by stairs, and by escalator or elevator.

Nutrition is another important detail. “So far, a conceptual concept has been worked out and a preliminary agreement has been concluded with the catering operator. The catering area is designed to serve all 21.5 thousand spectators. The menu will be varied, for every taste and budget. In addition, there will be two permanently operating restaurants – one of them overlooks both the hockey rink itself and the park, ”says Kalabin.

They came, ate, the next stage is to comfortably sit on the podium. Rows and seats will be made wide and as comfortable as possible. The row spacing is 90 cm (50 cm for the seat and 40 cm for the aisle along the row), so even tall people can comfortably sit.

The first 20 rows will be telescopic – depending on the type of event being held, they can be removed or extended, increasing the number of seats. At the same time, despite the impressive volume of the building, a full view of the site will be available from anywhere in the arena.

Perhaps one of the main ideas that fans will definitely love is that the first row should be close to the side. “We plan that the first row will be as close to the ice as possible, providing the effect of complete immersion in the game,” assures Kalabin.





“We will have the largest arena in the world.” In St. Petersburg they are making grandiose plans

Convertible box and the largest cube in Europe

SKA Arena offers all types of boxes both on the main and on the training ground – Canadian, Finnish and European, this requirement was fixed in the concession agreement.

Large arena – a large media cube (18×9 meters, almost 1000 m²). There are no such cubes anywhere in Russia yet, it is planned that it will become the largest in Europe and will correspond to the most modern cubes in the NHL arenas. “The media cube will have a unique shape with the ability to move during the show and a lifting height of 45 meters. Plus, 3D projection will provide a dynamic image on all surfaces of the arena: ice, sides, walls, stairs and walkways. It will always be a beautiful, vibrant pre-match show, ”says Kalabin.

But there will be no multimedia roof, permission was not given to it. The fact is that such a roof looks colorful, but it gives too much light, which will disturb the locals.

“Large multimedia screens will be installed throughout the arena. We are also planning digital navigation both at fixed points and from the application in the phone. We are deeply working on the issue of logistics and navigation in the arena itself, so that both spectators and athletes are comfortable and intuitively clear where to go, ”says Kalabin.

Leisure for every taste

It is probably easier to list what will not be in this arena, because the territory of 12 hectares will accommodate a huge number of leisure options. A fitness club with a swimming pool, a medical center (not only for players, but for everyone), sportswear stores, a sports cluster from cycling to rowing and stretching, a spa and beauty salon, children’s rooms – everyone will find something to their liking … “We create a comfortable environment, a kind of life form inside the arena for sports, business meetings and negotiations, family vacations, entertainment during concerts or supporting your favorite team at home matches,” says Kalabin.

The old pavilions in front of the arena will take on new life. One of them can become a restaurant, the other – a hockey museum. In addition, there will be a training arena with stands for 300 seats, and a tennis court and an outdoor football field will be located in the park area, which is currently in the design process. There you can play not only football – the possibility of renting is already being tested by the St. Petersburg Rugby Federation, and in winter a part of the field can be converted into an ice rink and held on it, say, “Russian Classics”.

In general, “SKA Arena”, in addition to hockey and concerts, will be able to host more than 20 types of sports events – short track, figure skating, basketball, rugby, MMA, eSports tournaments, tennis on hard and many others. For a quick transformation from one event format to another, the project even includes the entrance to the bowl of the stadium of trucks with equipment.

“Our task is to create not only an international-level facility, but also an arena for every day, which, after the 2023 World Cup, will be able to host esports competitions, hockey matches of KHL clubs, corporate events, and concerts of any scale. It is no secret that the main success of any object of the future is the possibility of transformation for many events and its multifunctionality. It is planned that SKA Arena will host at least 160 events per year, with the speed of transformation from one event format to another in a maximum of four hours, ”Kalabin explains.





“This is a dream and a big challenge for us.” World Championship logo presented in Russia

Space

“The theme of space is close to our arena. Interior designers were inspired in part by this theme and the best examples of retro-futurism. Our location between Cosmonauts and Yuri Gagarin Avenues already prompts this from the very beginning. Plus the main trophy of the KHL is the Gagarin Cup. The ergonomics of the home and guest locker rooms were thought out to the smallest detail. We tried to keep the space theme in the design of the interior spaces, to make a reference to the era of the beginning of the space age, ”explains Kalabin.

The space style will be traced in all interiors of the arena, and its crown will be the SKA team zone – a complex of premises in the sub-stand. Smooth lines, locker rooms resembling capsules of a spaceship, the starry sky overhead – see for yourself.

In the center there is a dressing room, around it there are showers, lounges, a spa area with a sauna and a hammam, and even a separate VIP dressing room for the highest guests playing hockey.

“When designing, we took into account and took into account all the wishes of the SKA management and players. Up to the location of sports facilities in the park, so that hockey players can comfortably use them in their training. Everything should be done logically and comfortably for the athletes, ”says Kalabin.

Construction progress

Now at the construction site, monolithic work is underway in all 14 sectors of the building at the level of 4-5 floors. Bearing columns, walls, ceilings and staircases are being erected. Monolithic stands are being mounted. Over 115,000 m³ of concrete has been poured. The builders began to sink the bored piles under the metal structures of the facade. Above the areas of the training ice arena, fitness center and swimming pool, roof metal structures weighing 637 tons have been fully assembled. Rough finishing of technical rooms and parking areas, as well as laying of engineering networks, are underway at the level of the 1st floor. The work is going on in parallel. More than 2,000 people work at the construction site every day in several shifts.

“We are facing a very responsible and short-term task. In general, we are going on schedule, we have begun to reach the mark of 35 meters – we are erecting columns on which the roof will be attached. Construction reliability is controlled by technical supervision, technical customer, designers, ”says Kalabin.

The total area of ​​the object will be 189.5 thousand square meters. m, and the height – 53.5 m. At the end of December, the roof should be erected – now the metal structures of the main dome of the roof are being manufactured.

At the moment, the cost of building the stadium is 38.5 billion rubles (10 of which will be allocated from the city budget) and may still vary within 10-15%.

SKA Arena LLC is an investor and will operate the stadium, and SKA will become its main tenant. The concession agreement is for 55 years, after which the arena will be transferred to the city. The name is planned to be changed: “We are negotiating with sponsors on naming, if we decide, there will be a different name. This is one of the arena’s sources of income, ”says Kalabin.

The stadium should be commissioned in the fall of 2022, after which all systems will be checked and debugged, test events will be conducted, and IIHF certified. “It’s just in time to hold two or three matches of the Channel One Cup – 2022,” says Kalabin.

SKA will move to a new home after the 2023 World Cup.