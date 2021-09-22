Whims signed a contract with Minnesota, details, salary, deadline, ban on exchange

While most of the Russians were sleeping peacefully, resting before the next working day, in North America finally happened what they talked about all summer and what hockey fans from Russia and Minnesota have been waiting for so long – forward Kirill Kaprizov signed a new contract with Minnesota Wild ! The saga, which seemed to drag on for an eternity, nevertheless came to an end. The best NHL rookie of the past season will continue to defend the colors of the “savages” for at least five years.



Since the start of the negotiations, which began on March 23, Kirill has managed to pretty much tug on the nerves of the Wild fans, but all this no longer matters to them – now they are in seventh heaven. To understand this, it is enough to look at the comments on the photo on Kirill’s instagram, the author’s signature to which reads succinctly: “Let’s go.”

Enthusiastic American fans confess their love to Kaprizov in English, and especially grateful ones even use an Internet translator and try to address the player in Russian: “Please give birth to my children”, “I can’t wait to see you skating Kirill again.” – there is real madness going on.

“Dollar dollar bill Kirill !!!!!” – this is how Minnesota striker Marcus Foligno commented on the post of the Russian, referring to the nickname “Dollar Cyril”. “I will personally fly to Russia and pick up this guy from Siberia – or wherever he is – and bring him back on a secret mission,” the American forward said in August on the Bardown Beauties hockey podcast. Now he seems to be perhaps the most pleased with the new contract of Kaprizov.

Surely now the general manager of the “savages” Bill Guerin can take a breath. A week ago, he said that “negotiations with Kaprizov are going sluggishly,” but since then he managed to negotiate with him on terms that are convenient for both the club and the player.

Let us dwell in more detail on these very conditions. The length of the new Russian contract was five years. During this time, Kirill will earn $ 45 million. That is, on average, he will receive $ 9 million a year – the largest figure in the history of Minnesota. Whims far surpassed previous record holder, Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon, whose current contract is $ 7.575 million.



Kirill’s contract is the largest for a player who is preparing to spend only a second season in the NHL, and even with only 55 matches in the regular season. According to CapFriendly, the Russian is now ranked 18th among the highest paid strikers in the National Hockey League and tied for ninth among wingers.

One of the conditions on the part of Minnesota was the absence of any signature bonuses. In addition, in the last two years of the contract, there will be a complete ban on the exchange of Kaprizov. The “savages” managed to keep the Russian citizen not only for the period when he could have been in the status of a restricted free agent, but also for two years of “unlimited”. Initially, “Wild” hoped to sign a seven- or eight-year agreement with Kirill, but under the circumstances, they are probably happy with a five-year one.

Some would argue that giving $ 9 million a year to a hockey player who has spent only one defective season in the NHL, in which he played only seven teams, is a big gamble and even some kind of madness. But Minnesota simply could not fail to come to an agreement with Capricious. Last season, the Russian was the absolute leader of the “savages” in many respects: points, goals, goals in overtime. He also broke a huge number of Wild rookie records and became the first player in club history to win not only the Calder Trophy, but any award at the end of the season. Agree, not to renew the contract with such a hockey player for Minnesota would be simply impermissible.





After all the bureaucratic formalities were settled, the main question was when Kirill would join the team. It was expected that he only had to fly to America and go through a seven-day quarantine. This would mean that Kaprizov would not be ready for the opening of the training camp of the “savages”, which will take place on 23 September.

However, the latest information from North American sources says that Cyril is already overseas. In the near future, the Russian will join the team and go out on the ice at the same time as his teammates. Accordingly, Kaprizov will carry out full pre-season training, so by the beginning of the season he will have to come up fully armed.

The Russian striker must be prepared for the immense pressure on him in the new regular season. The rivals in the league know that a big threat comes from Kirill, so they will prepare more seriously for a meeting with him, and the fans will expect results no worse than last year. Will the owner of an unprecedented contract, who receives a salary slightly less than that of long-term league stars Nikita Kucherov, Alexander Ovechkin, Yevgeny Malkin, Mark Stone, Mikko Rantanen and Niklas Bekstrom, after only 62 games in the NHL, is ready to withstand this pressure? We hope that Caprice will only play better in the future.

In the meantime, look at how Minnesota announced the extension of the agreement with Kirill. Here is Russian folklore, Russian character, and our entire culture.

